2022 Kawasaki Versys 1000 launched in India: Priced at Rs 11.55 lakh

The new 2022 Kawasaki Versys 1000 has been launched in India at Rs 11.55 lakh, ex-showroom Delhi. The bookings for this sports tourer are now open across the country.

Kawasaki has launched the new 2022 Kawasaki Versys 1000 in the Indian market. The updated version of this sports touring motorcycle has been priced at Rs 11.55 lakh, ex-showroom Delhi. The official bookings for the new Kawasaki Versys 1000 are now open across the country while the deliveries of the motorcycles are scheduled to commence from mid-November 2021.

Register Now: A virtual event on EV adoption roadmap in India

The new 2022 Kawasaki Versys 1000 is offered in a single colour scheme, that’s called Candy Lime Green Type 3 shade. The Versys 1000 was already BS6 compliant and so the motorcycle has not received any mechanical updates. It is powered by a 1043cc, in-line four, liquid-cooled, four-stroke engine. This motor churns out 120 PS of power at 9,000 RPM and 102 Nm of peak torque at 7,500 RPM. The engine is paired with a 6-speed gearbox and it gets an assist & slipper clutch too.

In terms of features, the Kawasaki Versys 1000 gets a twin LED headlamp, a semi-analogue semi-digital instrument cluster, an adjustable windscreen, and more. The electronic rider aids on this sports tourer include electronic cruise control, Kawasaki’s cornering management function, Kawasaki’s traction control system, etc. The motorcycle is based on an aluminium twin-tube frame. At the front, it gets 43 mm inverted forks with 150 mm travel and an adjustable gas-charged mono-shock absorber at the rear with 152 mm travel.

The braking duties are handled by dual 310 mm petal discs at the front and it gets a single 250 mm petal disc unit at the rear along with Kawasaki’s intelligent anti-lock braking system. The new Kawasaki Versys 1000 weighs 255 kg and it has a massive 21-litre fuel tank. Also, it is worth mentioning that the company has announced the launch of the K-Care package for this sports tourer. This package includes an extended warranty for the motorcycle.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.