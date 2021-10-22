2022 Kawasaki Ninja ZX-6R unveiled: India launch next year

The new 2022 Kawasaki Ninja ZX-6R has been unveiled for the international markets. This updated middle-weight supersport motorcycle from Kawasaki might be launched in India next year.

Kawasaki Ninja ZX-6R

Kawasaki has unveiled the new 2022 Kawasaki Ninja ZX-6R for the global markets. For the year 2022, the Ninja ZX-6R gets new colour schemes, new body graphics and a transparent visor. The Kawasaki Ninja ZX-6R is a highly-acclaimed middle-weight supersport motorcycle. The BS4 version of this fully-faired motorcycle was on sale in the Indian market until 2020. Now, the new 2022 Kawasaki Ninja ZX-6R might be launched in India next year in the BS6 avatar. 

Globally, the MY2022 Kawasaki Ninja ZX-6R is offered in two new colour schemes. They are – Metallic Matte Graphene Steel Gray with Metallic Diablo Black and Metallic Matte Twilight Blue with Metallic Diablo Black. While the former colour scheme features sporty red highlights on the fairing and rims with bold 6R graphics, the latter gets subtle neon yellow accents on the motorcycle. However, apart from these cosmetic changes, the Ninja ZX-6R remains the same as before. 

Watch Video | Kawasaki Ninja 1000 SX First Ride Review:

The Kawasaki Ninja ZX-6R is powered by a 636cc, four-stroke, in-line four, DOHC, 16-valve, liquid-cooled engine. This motor churns out 130 PS of power and 70.6 Nm of peak torque. The engine comes mated to a 6-speed manual gearbox and it gets an assist & slipper clutch too. It also features Kawasaki’s traction control system, three power modes and also a quick-shifter. The motorcycle gets Showa’s USD forks at the front and a gas-charged mono-shock absorber at the rear. 

Also Read: 2022 KTM RC 390 listed on India website: Launch early next year

For braking duties, the Ninja ZX-6R features dual 310 mm petal discs at the front and a single 230 mm petal disc at the rear. It also gets Kawasaki’s intelligent anti-lock braking system. The new 2022 Kawasaki Ninja ZX-6R does not comply with BS6 emission norms yet. However, Kawasaki is expected to launch the BS6 version of this middle-weight supersport motorcycle in India next year. In the US, it has been priced at $10,499 (roughly Rs 7.85 lakh). But, in India, one can expect the Kawasaki Ninja ZX-6R to be priced around Rs 11 lakh, ex-showroom Delhi.

