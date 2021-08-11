2022 Kawasaki Ninja 650 launched in India: Specs, features, price

The key aspects of the MY2022 Ninja 650 include the engine which remains a 649cc parallel twin, sharper new styling, 4.3” TFT colour instrumentation, smartphone connectivity and Dunlop Sportmax Roadsport 2 tyres

By:August 11, 2021 5:12 PM

India Kawasaki Motors Pvt Ltd (IKM) has announced the launch of the MY22 Kawasaki Ninja 650. The Ninja 650 will be available in two colours – Pearl Robotic White and Lime Green – at a starting price of Rs 6,61,000 (ex-showroom). The key aspects of the motorcycle include the engine which remains the 649cc parallel twin, sharper new styling with twin LED headlamps, 4.3” TFT colour instrumentation, smartphone connectivity via Rideology The App, and Dunlop Sportmax Roadsport 2 tyres.

The price of the Ninja 650 will be starting at Rs 6,61,000 (ex-showroom) and deliveries will begin from the beginning of September. It is powered by an eight-valve 649cc parallel-twin engine that makes 67 hp at 8,000 rpm and 64 Nm at 6,700 rpm.

In related news, Kawasaki India recently announced an upward price revision for its model line up starting August 2021. While the Kawasaki Vulcan S, the middleweight urban cruiser will be priced at Rs 6.10 lakh and hence, will see a Rs 6,000 hike. The brand’s middleweight streetfighter Kawasaki Z650 will also see an upward price increment of Rs 6,000 and will be priced at Rs 6.24 lakh.

The price hike for the company’s Kawasaki W800 retro cruiser is Rs 7,000 after which, the bike will be priced at Rs 7.26 lakh. Now, moving further up the displacement latter, the Kawasaki Z900 will be priced at Rs 8.42 lakh starting August 2021 and hence, saw an upward price revision of Rs 8,000. Click the link above for more.

