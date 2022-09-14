2022 Kawasaki Ninja 400 deliveries begin in India: Priced at Rs 4.99 lakh

The deliveries of the 2022 Kawasaki Ninja 400 BS6 have commenced in India. This entry-level supersport motorcycle is currently priced at Rs 4.99 lakh, ex-showroom.

Kawasaki India has commenced the deliveries of the BS6 compliant version of the Ninja 400 in the country. The new 2022 Kawasaki Ninja 400 BS6 was launched in India in June this year. This entry-level supersport motorcycle is currently priced at Rs 4.99 lakh, ex-showroom. The Kawasaki Ninja 400 has made a comeback in India after a hiatus of around 2.5 years.

The previous iteration of this Kwacker was on sale in India till December 2019. However, it was discontinued post the introduction of the new BS6 emission norms in April 2020. The updated Kawasaki Ninja 400 gets a host of cosmetic and mechanical updates. It is offered in two new colour schemes with updated graphics on the body panels.

They are Lime green with Ebony (KRT Edition) and Metallic Carbon Gray with Spark Black. Powering the new Kawasaki Ninja 400 is an updated BS6 compliant 399cc, liquid-cooled, parallel-twin, fuel-injected engine. This motor churns out 44.3 bhp at 10,000 RPM and 37 Nm of peak torque at 8,000 RPM. The engine comes mated to a 6-speed gearbox.

In terms of features, the Ninja 400 gets twin LED headlamps, a slip and assist clutch, and a semi-analogue instrument cluster. For braking duties, the motorcycle gets disc brakes at either end with dual-channel ABS. The suspension duties are handled by telescopic front forks and a mono-shock absorber at the rear. The Kawasaki Ninja 400 indirectly competes against the KTM RC 390.

