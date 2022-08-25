2022 Kawasaki Ninja 300 gets first price hike: New vs old price list

The 2022 Kawasaki Ninja 300 has received its first price hike within four months of launch. This entry-level Kwacker is now priced at Rs 3.40 lakh, ex-showroom.

Kawasaki India has hiked the price of the Ninja 300 in the country. This is the first price hike for the updated Ninja 300 ever since it was launched in April this year. The company has increased the price of the motorcycle by Rs 3,000 and it is now priced at Rs 3.40 lakh, ex-showroom. Check out its new vs old price list here.

2022 Kawasaki Ninja 300: New vs old price

Make & Model New Price Old Price Difference Kawasaki Ninja 300 Rs 3.40 lakh Rs 3.37 lakh Rs 3,000

The Ninja 300 is Kawasaki’s most affordable motorcycle on sale in India. For the year 2022, this entry-level Kwacker remains the same as before, save for the introduction of some new colour schemes and revised body graphics. The 2022 Kawasaki Ninja 300 is available in three colour shades. They are – Lime Green, Candy Lime Green, and Ebony.

Also Read: 2022 Hyundai Venue N Line bookings open: Launch on September 6

While the Lime Green and Candy Lime Green are dual-tone colours and get updated graphics on side panels and fuel tank, the Ebony (Deep Black Colour) is a mono-tone shade and comes with green and grey stripes. The new Kawasaki Ninja 300 is powered by a 296cc parallel-twin, liquid-cooled, 4-stroke, fuel-injected engine.

Follow: Express Drives on Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook

This parallel-twin motor churns out 38.4 bhp at 11,000 RPM and 26.1 Nm of peak torque at 10,000 RPM. The engine comes mated to a 6-speed manual gearbox and it gets an assist & slipper clutch as well. It sports petal disc brakes at either end with dual-channel ABS. The 2022 Kawasaki Ninja 300 rivals the likes of the TVS Apache RR 310, new-gen KTM RC 390, etc.

Also Read: Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 officially teased: India launch next year [Video]

Stay tuned with Express Drives for more updates and also, do subscribe to our YouTube channel for the latest auto news and reviews.