2022 Kawasaki Ninja 300 gets a massive Rs 10,000 discount: Details

The 2022 Kawasaki Ninja 300 is getting a massive discount of Rs 10,000 as a limited period offer. This entry-level supersport motorcycle generally retails at Rs 3.40 lakh, ex-showroom.

Kawasaki India introduced the updated Ninja 300 in April this year at Rs 3.37 lakh. Later, its prices were increased by Rs 3,000 and it currently retails at Rs 3.40 lakh, ex-showroom. But, December seems to be the best month of the year to purchase this Kwacker. That’s because Kawasaki is offering a discount of Rs 10,000 on the Ninja 300 as a limited period offer.

Kawasaki Ninja 300: Discount offer explained

Kawasaki India officially announced that the company is providing benefits worth Rs 10,000 on the Ninja 300. The offer is valid from December 21 to December 31, 2022. One can book this motorcycle by visiting their nearest Kawasaki dealerships. It seems to be a stock clearance sale from the company for the MY22 model.

Kawasaki Ninja 300: Engine and gearbox

Powering the Ninja 300 is a 296cc parallel-twin, liquid-cooled, four-stroke, fuel-injected engine. This motor churns out 38.4 bhp at 11,000 RPM and 26.1 Nm of peak torque at 10,000 RPM. The engine comes mated to a 6-speed manual gearbox and it gets an assist & slipper clutch as well.

Kawasaki Ninja 300: Hardware and features

This entry-level Kwacker sports 37 mm telescopic front forks and a gas-charged mono-shock absorber at the rear with five-way preload adjustability. For braking duties, the motorcycle gets petal disc brakes at either end with dual-channel ABS. In terms of features, the Kawasaki Ninja 300 gets a semi-digital instrument cluster.

