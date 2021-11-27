2022 Kawasaki Ninja 1000SX launched at Rs 11.40 lakh: Price, specs, features

The new 2022 Kawasaki Ninja 1000SX has been launched in India at a starting price of Rs 11.40 lakh, ex-showroom. Bookings for this litre-class sports tourer are now open while deliveries will begin next month.

By:November 27, 2021 1:10 PM
2022 Kawasaki Ninja 1000 SX

Kawasaki has launched the updated MY22 Ninja 1000SX in the Indian market. The price of the new 2022 Kawasaki Ninja 1000SX starts in India at Rs 11.40 lakh, ex-showroom. At this price point, the Ninja 1000SX is still the most affordable litre-class motorcycle in the country. The updated version of this litre-class sports tourer gets some cosmetic changes and new colour schemes. The bookings for the new 2022 Kawasaki Ninja 1000SX are now open in India while the deliveries of the motorcycle will start early next month.

Watch Video | Kawasaki Ninja 1000 SX First Ride Review:

Talking about the changes, the updated Kawasaki Ninja 1000SX is offered in two new colour schemes. They are Emerald Blazed Green and Metallic Matte Graphenesteel Gray. It features some new graphics too on the body panels that complement the overall sporty appeal of the motorcycle. Apart from these cosmetic updates, this litre-class sports tourer remains the same as before. In terms of features, it gets a 4.3-inch TFT colour display as an instrument cluster that supports smartphone connectivity via Kawasaki’s Rideology app, all-LED lighting, etc.

The new 2022 Kawasaki Ninja 1000SX is powered by a BS6 compliant 1043cc, liquid-cooled, four-stroke, inline four-cylinder engine. This motor churns out 140 hp of maximum power at 10,000 RPM and 111 Nm of peak torque at 8,000 RPM. The engine is paired with a 6-speed manual gearbox. It also gets a quickshifter, cruise control, traction control, two power modes (Full, Low), four riding modes (Sport, Road, Rain, Rider), and a switchable three-level traction control system. 

Talking about hardware, the updated Kawasaki Ninja 1000SX gets 41 mm USD forks with 120 mm travel at the front and a gas-charged mono-shock absorber at the rear with 144 mm wheel travel. For braking duties, it gets dual 300 mm discs at the front and a single 250 mm disc at the rear with ABS and cornering management function. The motorcycle runs on a 120/70 section 17-inch tyre (front) and it gets a 190/50 section 17-inch tyre at the rear.  

Stay tuned with Express Drives for more updates and also, do subscribe to our YouTube channel for the latest auto news and reviews.

