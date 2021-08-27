2022 Indian Chief range launched at Rs 20.75 lakh: New design, onboard navigation & more

The 2022 model marks 100 years of the Indian Chief and to mark the occasion and to bring the lineup up to modern-day styling, Indian have redesigned the Chief with a substantially new look.

August 27, 2021

Indian Motorcycle today launched the 2022 India Chief lineup in India at a starting price of Rs 20.75 lakh (ex-showroom). The new model marks 100 years of the Chief and to mark the occasion and to bring the lineup up to modern-day styling, Indian have redesigned the Chief with a substantially new look. The new model lineup includes three motorcycles – Indian Chief, Indian Chief Bobber, and Indian Super Chief, plus there are the variants as well. Although the motorcycles are based on the same platform, they do present a different appeal.

Chief Dark Horse, Chief Bobber Dark Horse, Super Chief Limited

Powering all Chief models is Indian Motorcycle’s Thunderstroke 116 (1,890cc) engine with 162 Nm of torque. Each Chief and Chief Bobber Dark Horse model gets gloss-black finishes, while the Super Chief Limited gets a chrome finish.

Each model features Indian’s Ride Command system which can be used via grip controls or the digital IPS touchscreen display with onboard navigation. Riders can cycle through multiple interfaces, including two different gauge configurations, bike and ride information, and turn-by-turn navigation.

Indian Chief Dark Horse

The Indian Chief Dark Horse features stripped-down, mechanical styling highlighted by drag handlebars, 19-inch cast wheels, mid-mount foot controls, a slim headlight bucket and a solo bobber seat. The Chief Dark Horse is offered in Black Smoke, Alumina Jade Smoke and Stealth Gray.

Indian Chief Bobber Dark Horse

Mini-ape hanger handlebars paired with forward foot controls provide a more upright and commanding riding position. The Chief Bobber Dark Horse sits on 16-inch (40.6 cm) wire wheels, adds fork and shock covers, and features a large headlight bucket wrapped in a nacelle. The Chief Bobber Dark Horse is available in Black Smoke, Titanium Smoke, and Sagebrush Smoke.

Indian Super Chief Limited

Designed for comfort, the Super Chief Limited stands apart with a quick-release windscreen, black leather saddlebags, touring seat with passenger pad, floorboards and traditional cruiser handlebars. The Super Chief Limited features 16-inch (40.6 cm) wire wheels, a large headlight bucket with nacelle, fork covers, and a full chrome exhaust that delivers a premium fit and finish. The Super Chief Limited is available in Black Metallic, Blue Slate Metallic, and Maroon Metallic.

