2022 Indian Chief marks 100 years of Chief: Radical design changes for Super Chief, Bobber & more

The new model lineup includes three motorcycles - Indian Chief, Indian Chief Bobber, and Indian Super Chief, plus there are the variants as well. Although the motorcycles are based on the same platform, they do present a different appeal.

February 11, 2021
new 2022 indian chief

It has now been a century since the first Indian Chief was rolled out and now we have the latest 2022 model lineup, about seven years after Indian Motorcycle chose to resurrect the Chief back in 2013. While the return of the Chief was lauded but over the years, like most things, there is now a growing demand for fresher design. And Indian Motorcycle got right to work, one of which we’ve seen already – the Indian FTR 1200 which appeals to young minds. Now, the Chief has grown younger as well, boasting a substantial departure from Indian’s period design.

Chief Dark Horse, Chief Bobber Dark Horse, Super Chief Limited

Powering all Chief models is Indian Motorcycle’s Thunderstroke 116 (1,890cc) engine with 162 Nm of torque. Each Chief and Chief Bobber Dark Horse model gets gloss black finishes, while the Super Chief Limited gets a chrome finish.

Each model features Indian’s Ride Command system which can be used via grip controls or the digital IPS touchscreen display. Riders can cycle through multiple interfaces, including two different gauge configurations, bike and ride information, and turn-by-turn navigation.

Indian Chief Dark Horse

The Indian Chief Dark Horse features stripped-down, mechanical styling highlighted by drag handlebars, 19-inch cast wheels, mid-mount foot controls, a slim headlight bucket and a solo bobber seat. The Chief Dark Horse is offered in Black Smoke, Alumina Jade Smoke and Stealth Gray.

Indian Chief Bobber Dark Horse

Mini-ape hanger handlebars paired with forward foot controls provide a more upright and commanding riding position. The Chief Bobber Dark Horse sits on 16-inch (40.6 cm) wire wheels, adds fork and shock covers, and features a large headlight bucket wrapped in a nacelle. The Chief Bobber Dark Horse is available in Black Smoke, Titanium Smoke, and Sagebrush Smoke.

Indian Super Chief Limited

Designed for comfort, the Super Chief Limited stands apart with a quick-release windscreen, black leather saddlebags, touring seat with passenger pad, floorboards and traditional cruiser handlebars. The Super Chief Limited features 16-inch (40.6 cm) wire wheels, large headlight bucket with nacelle, fork covers, and a full chrome exhaust that delivers a premium fit and finish. The Super Chief Limited is available in Black Metallic, Blue Slate Metallic, and Maroon Metallic.

