2022 Honda Gold Wing Tour launched in India at Rs. 39.20 lakh: Features DCT, Airbag and more

The full-size touring motorcycle from Honda – Gold Wing, hits the Indian shores today in its latest rendition at an ex-showroom price tag of Rs. 39.20 lakh.

The 2022 Honda Gold Wing Tour goes on sale in the country at a starting price of Rs. 39.20 lakh, ex-showroom. The touring motorcycle makes its way to the country via the CBU route, and hence, the company has started accepting orders for the motorcycle from today onwards.

Elaborating on the launch, Mr. Atsushi Ogata, Managing Director, President & CEO, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India said, “Over the years, Gold Wing has strengthened its reputation as a technological flagship from Honda. Raising the level of touring experience by several notches, we turn a new chapter in redefining luxury on two-wheels with the 2022 Gold Wing Tour DCT model with Airbag in India.”

Sharing his thoughts on the new 2022 model, Mr. Yadvinder Singh Guleria, Director – Sales & Marketing, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India, said, “Honda Gold Wing has undergone a great evolution over the last decade while redefining luxury, comfort and safety. Gold Wing Tour offers a tailored riding experience as it offers the right mix of presets coupled with rider inputs for touring across different road conditions. We are glad to announce that the bookings for the ‘2022 Gold Wing Tour (DCT)’ are now open in India.”

Design & Tech

The Honda Gold Wing boasts an accentuated appeal with its sharp and modern styling theme. It still preserves its infamous silhouette. Therefore, has a strong road presence.

The motorcycle features full-LED lighting with dual LED fog lamps. Furthermore, the 2023 Gold Wing gets a 7-inch full-colour TFT LCD, which can be adjusted for brightness for up to 8 levels. The halo feature here remains the option of an airbag.

Powerplant and suspension

Powering the 2023 Honda Gold Wing is the iconic 1,833 cc flat-6 that develops a peak power output of 125 bhp and 170 Nm of max torque. The tourer offers 4 driving modes, along with D-CBS and Honda Selectable Torque Control System. Moreover, the motorcycle comes with a DCT gearbox. In addition, the motorcycle offers a creep function for forward and reverse directions.

