2022 Honda CB300R launched in India at Rs 2.77 lakh: features, specs, colours

The CB300R is back and now comes with a more environment-friendly engine that has not gone down in power and torque. It comes with minor visual tweaks and a higher price tag.

The Honda CB300R is back in the Indian market and it now comes with a BS-VI compliant engine and a revised price tag of Rs 2.77 lakh (ex-showroom). The bike was introduced in India back in 2019 at a price of Rs 2.41 lakh (ex-showroom). Just like the previous CB300R, this updated iteration will also be sold exclusively through Honda’s BigWing and BigWing Topline outlets across the country.

Not much has changed in terms of design and styling and the CB300R continues to sport a neo sports café inspired look. The subtle changes include a matte black finish on the shroud below the fuel tank and the radiator grille. There is a golden finish on the exhaust pipe protruding out of the engine. Even the muffler has received a similar treatment, forgoing the chrome finish on the previous model. The CB300R will be available in two colour options – Pearl Spartan Red and Matte Steel Black.

The 2022 CB300R is powered by a BS-VI compliant 286.01cc single-cylinder, liquid-cooled motor. Power and torque outputs have not been compromised and the bike still produces 30.7hp and 27.5Nm of peak torque. This engine comes paired with the same 6-speed transmission and with a slip and assist clutch.

The rest of the kit remains the same as well and the bike still rides on 17-inch wheels. The suspension setup includes 41mm USD forks at the front and a 7-step adjustable monoshock at the back. At the front is a large 296mm disc while a smaller 220mm disc takes care of rear braking duties. The bike is fitted with dual-channel ABS and an IMU as well. The coloured LCD instrument cluster displays a host of relevant information including speed, gear position, engine speed and more.

Atsushi Ogata, managing director, president & CEO, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India Pvt. Ltd. said, “Further reinstating our customers’ trust & Honda’s commitment towards them, the 2022 CB300R is finally here. Since its introduction, it has held high standards of engineering. With distinctive features and dynamic road presence, we are confident customers will be delighted with the new CB300R.”

Additionally, Yadvinder Singh Guleria, director – sales & marketing, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India Pvt. Ltd. said, “Wait is finally over for the CB300R in its new 2022 avatar. A fun ride on city-streets and lightest in its class, new CB300R comes with Assist & Slipper clutch which reduces fatigue and Golden Upside Down Forks which offer riding precision and enhanced sporty appeal. Overwhelmed by customers’ response received on its unveiling at India Bike Week in December’21, we are thrilled to announce the bookings open today onwards.”