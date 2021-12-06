2022 Honda CB300R BS6 revealed at India Bike Week: Launch next month

The new 2022 Honda CB300R BS6 has been revealed at the India Bike Week 2021. This Neo Sports Cafe motorcycle will be launched next month and it will be now manufactured in India.

Honda Two-wheelers India has unveiled the BS6 compliant (Euro 5) version of the CB300R at the India Bike Week 2021. The Honda CB300R was first launched in India in February 2019 with a sticker price of Rs 2.41 lakh, ex-showroom. It was brought to the Indian shores via the CKD route in limited numbers but it performed very well for the bikemaker in terms of sales. However, the company discontinued in early 2020 as it didn’t comply with the BS6 emission norms. Now, the Honda CB300R is finally back in India in a new BS6 avatar.

Watch Video | Honda CB300R BS4 Review:



The new 2022 Honda CB300R gets a more eco-friendly motor along with some minor cosmetic updates and features. Also, it is worth mentioning that India will be the first country to get the BS6 compliant/Euro 5 version of the CB300R. Moreover, while its BS4 counterpart was brought to India via the CKD route, the new BS6 version of the CB300R will be manufactured in India. In terms of design, it largely remains the same as before. However, there are some subtle changes like golden-coloured USD forks, a grey-coloured frame, darker tank extensions, etc.

For 2022, the Japanese bikemaker has also added an assist & slipper clutch in this motorcycle and it continues to get an all-LED lighting system, a digital instrument cluster, etc. Now, if we talk about the powertrain, the company hasn’t revealed its exact specifications yet but it is expected to remain identical to its BS4 counterpart. The BS4 version of the Honda CB300R used to get a 286cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled, engine that was good for 31 hp of power and 27.5 Nm of peak torque. The engine will come mated to a 6-speed manual gearbox.

The suspension duties on the new 2022 Honda CB300R are performed by USD front forks and it gets a mono-shock absorber at the rear. The braking duties are performed by disc brakes at either end and it gets a dual-channel ABS too. Honda has revealed that the new CB300R BS6 will be launched in India next month, i.e. in January 2022. It will be offered in two colours: Matte Steel Black and Pearl Spartan Red. It is expected to be priced around Rs 2.50 lakh, ex-showroom. Upon launch, the new 2022 Honda CB300R BS6 will rival the likes of KTM Duke 390 and BMW G 310 R.

