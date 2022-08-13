2022 Honda CB300F vs CB300R: Price, specs, features comparison

Honda recently launched the all-new CB300F naked street-fighter motorcycle in India at a starting price of Rs 2.26 lakh, ex-showroom Delhi. However, it’s worth noting that in the 300cc segment, Honda has a neo-retro motorcycle too, the CB300R. So, how do these 300cc siblings fare against each other on paper? Let’s find out in this specification-based comparison of the 2022 Honda CB300F vs CB300R.
Honda CB300F vs CB300R: Design and Colours
The Honda CB300F is a naked street-fighter and boasts aggressive looks while the CB300R is a neo-retro motorcycle and looks classy. Both the motorcycles get an all-LED lighting system, V-shaped alloy wheels, split seat set-up, and a stubby exhaust. The all-new Honda CB300F is offered in three colours – Mat Axis Grey Metallic, Mat Marvel Blue Metallic & Sports Red, while the CB300R is available in Pearl Spartan Red and Matte Steel Black shades.
Also Read: Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara gets 33,000 bookings in 30 days: Launch next month
Honda CB300F vs CB300R: Engine and Gearbox
Powering the Honda CB300F is a 293.52cc, single-cylinder, oil-cooled, FI engine that develops 24.1 bhp and 25.6 Nm of peak torque. The Honda CB300R gets a 286.01cc, single-cylinder, FI, liquid-cooled engine that churns out 30 bhp and 27.5 Nm. Both these 300cc motorcycles come mated to a 6-speed manual gearbox and they get an assist & slipper clutch as well.
Honda CB300F vs CB300R: Dimensions and Capacity
|Specification
|CB300F
|CB300R
|Length
|2084 mm
|2017 mm
|Width
|765 mm
|802 mm
|Height
|1075 mm
|1047 mm
|Wheelbase
|1390 mm
|1352 mm
|Ground clearance
|177 mm
|157 mm
|Kerb weight
|153 kg
|146 kg
|Seat height
|789 mm
|801 mm
|Fuel tank capacity
|14.1 litres
|9.7 litres
Follow: Express Drives on Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook
Honda CB300F vs CB300R: Hardware and Features
The new Honda CB300F and the CB300R get golden USD front forks and a mono-shock absorber at the rear. For braking duties, they sport disc brakes at either end with dual-channel ABS as standard. Also, they ride on 17-inch tubeless tyres. In terms of features, both these motorcycles get an all-digital instrument cluster but the CB300F gets some additional goodies as well like Bluetooth connectivity, a voice control system, etc.
Honda CB300F vs CB300R: Price in India
The newly launched 2022 Honda CB300F is available in two variants – Deluxe and Deluxe Pro. Bookings for the same are open while the deliveries will commence soon. It is priced from Rs 2.26 lakh to Rs 2.29 lakh, ex-showroom. The Honda CB300R, on the other hand, is available in a single variant and it’s priced at Rs 2.77 lakh, all prices ex-showroom Delhi.
Also Read: Honda teases new scooter: Activa 7G or Special Edition Activa 6G?
Stay tuned with Express Drives for more updates and also, do subscribe to our YouTube channel for the latest auto news and reviews.