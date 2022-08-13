2022 Honda CB300F vs CB300R: Price, specs, features comparison

The all-new 2022 Honda CB300F has been recently launched in India at a starting price of Rs 2.26 lakh, ex-showroom. Here’s how it fares against its neo-retro sibling, the Honda CB300R.

Honda recently launched the all-new CB300F naked street-fighter motorcycle in India at a starting price of Rs 2.26 lakh, ex-showroom Delhi. However, it’s worth noting that in the 300cc segment, Honda has a neo-retro motorcycle too, the CB300R. So, how do these 300cc siblings fare against each other on paper? Let’s find out in this specification-based comparison of the 2022 Honda CB300F vs CB300R.

Honda CB300F vs CB300R: Design and Colours

The Honda CB300F is a naked street-fighter and boasts aggressive looks while the CB300R is a neo-retro motorcycle and looks classy. Both the motorcycles get an all-LED lighting system, V-shaped alloy wheels, split seat set-up, and a stubby exhaust. The all-new Honda CB300F is offered in three colours – Mat Axis Grey Metallic, Mat Marvel Blue Metallic & Sports Red, while the CB300R is available in Pearl Spartan Red and Matte Steel Black shades.

Also Read: Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara gets 33,000 bookings in 30 days: Launch next month

Honda CB300F (left) and CB300R (right)

Honda CB300F vs CB300R: Engine and Gearbox

Powering the Honda CB300F is a 293.52cc, single-cylinder, oil-cooled, FI engine that develops 24.1 bhp and 25.6 Nm of peak torque. The Honda CB300R gets a 286.01cc, single-cylinder, FI, liquid-cooled engine that churns out 30 bhp and 27.5 Nm. Both these 300cc motorcycles come mated to a 6-speed manual gearbox and they get an assist & slipper clutch as well.

Honda CB300F vs CB300R: Dimensions and Capacity

Specification CB300F CB300R Length 2084 mm 2017 mm Width 765 mm 802 mm Height 1075 mm 1047 mm Wheelbase 1390 mm 1352 mm Ground clearance 177 mm 157 mm Kerb weight 153 kg 146 kg Seat height 789 mm 801 mm Fuel tank capacity 14.1 litres 9.7 litres

Follow: Express Drives on Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook

Honda CB300F’s instrument cluster (left) and CB300R’s console (right)

Honda CB300F vs CB300R: Hardware and Features

The new Honda CB300F and the CB300R get golden USD front forks and a mono-shock absorber at the rear. For braking duties, they sport disc brakes at either end with dual-channel ABS as standard. Also, they ride on 17-inch tubeless tyres. In terms of features, both these motorcycles get an all-digital instrument cluster but the CB300F gets some additional goodies as well like Bluetooth connectivity, a voice control system, etc.

Honda CB300F vs CB300R: Price in India

The newly launched 2022 Honda CB300F is available in two variants – Deluxe and Deluxe Pro. Bookings for the same are open while the deliveries will commence soon. It is priced from Rs 2.26 lakh to Rs 2.29 lakh, ex-showroom. The Honda CB300R, on the other hand, is available in a single variant and it’s priced at Rs 2.77 lakh, all prices ex-showroom Delhi.

Also Read: Honda teases new scooter: Activa 7G or Special Edition Activa 6G?

Stay tuned with Express Drives for more updates and also, do subscribe to our YouTube channel for the latest auto news and reviews.