scorecardresearch

2022 Honda CB300F launched in India: Priced from Rs 2.26 lakh

The all-new 2022 Honda CB300F has been launched in India at a starting price of Rs 2.26 lakh, ex-showroom Delhi. It will take on the likes of the BMW G 310 R, KTM Duke 250, Bajaj Dominar 400, etc.

Written by Shakti Nath Jha
Honda CB300F launched in India

Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India (HMSI) has launched a new 300cc motorcycle in the country today under its premium subsidiary Honda BigWing India. The all-new Honda CB300F has been launched at a starting price of Rs 2.26 lakh, ex-showroom Delhi. Bookings for the same are now open while the deliveries are expected to commence soon. The variant-wise prices of the Honda CB300F are mentioned below.

Honda CB300F: Variant-wise prices

Honda CB300F VariantPrice (ex-showroom Delhi)
CB300F DeluxeRs 2.26 lakh
CB300F Deluxe ProRs 2.29 lakh

The new Honda CB300F is offered in two variants – Deluxe and Deluxe Pro. While the Deluxe variant has been priced at Rs 2.26 lakh, the higher-spec Deluxe Pro costs Rs 2.29 lakh, all prices ex-showroom Delhi. The company is offering this naked streetfighter motorcycle in three colour schemes, namely Mat Axis Grey Metallic, Mat Marvel Blue Metallic, and Sports Red.

Also Read: Top 10 Upcoming Cars in August: Maruti Alto, Hyundai Tucson, Toyota Hyryder & more

Also Read
Honda CB300F price in india

Honda CB300F: Engine Specs and Features

Powering the new Honda CB300F is a 293cc, single-cylinder, oil-cooled engine. This motor develops 24 bhp of power and comes mated a 6-speed manual gearbox. In terms of features, the new CB300F sports an assist & slipper clutch, Honda’s Selectable Traction Control (HSTC) system, Honda’s Smartphone Voice Control System (HSVCS), an all-LED lighting system, a digital instrument cluster, etc.

Follow: Express Drives on InstagramTwitter, and Facebook

Honda CB300F

Honda CB300F: Cycle Parts and Rivals

The all-new Honda CB300F gets golden-coloured USD front forks and a 5-step adjustable mono-shock absorber at the rear. For braking duties, the motorcycle features a 276mm disc brake at the front and a 220mm disc at the rear with dual-channel ABS as standard. The new Honda CB300F will take on the likes of the BMW G 310 R, KTM Duke 250, Bajaj Dominar 400, etc. 

Also Read: Top 5 Upcoming Bikes in India in August 2022: Hunter 350, Forza 350, Xpulse 200T & more

Stay tuned with Express Drives for more updates and also, do subscribe to our YouTube channel for the latest auto news and reviews.

Get live Share Market updates and latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download Financial Express App for latest business news.

Most Read In Bike News