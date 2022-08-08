2022 Honda CB300F launched in India: Priced from Rs 2.26 lakh

The all-new 2022 Honda CB300F has been launched in India at a starting price of Rs 2.26 lakh, ex-showroom Delhi. It will take on the likes of the BMW G 310 R, KTM Duke 250, Bajaj Dominar 400, etc.

Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India (HMSI) has launched a new 300cc motorcycle in the country today under its premium subsidiary Honda BigWing India. The all-new Honda CB300F has been launched at a starting price of Rs 2.26 lakh, ex-showroom Delhi. Bookings for the same are now open while the deliveries are expected to commence soon. The variant-wise prices of the Honda CB300F are mentioned below.

Honda CB300F: Variant-wise prices

Honda CB300F Variant Price (ex-showroom Delhi) CB300F Deluxe Rs 2.26 lakh CB300F Deluxe Pro Rs 2.29 lakh

The new Honda CB300F is offered in two variants – Deluxe and Deluxe Pro. While the Deluxe variant has been priced at Rs 2.26 lakh, the higher-spec Deluxe Pro costs Rs 2.29 lakh, all prices ex-showroom Delhi. The company is offering this naked streetfighter motorcycle in three colour schemes, namely Mat Axis Grey Metallic, Mat Marvel Blue Metallic, and Sports Red.

Also Read: Top 10 Upcoming Cars in August: Maruti Alto, Hyundai Tucson, Toyota Hyryder & more

Honda CB300F: Engine Specs and Features

Powering the new Honda CB300F is a 293cc, single-cylinder, oil-cooled engine. This motor develops 24 bhp of power and comes mated a 6-speed manual gearbox. In terms of features, the new CB300F sports an assist & slipper clutch, Honda’s Selectable Traction Control (HSTC) system, Honda’s Smartphone Voice Control System (HSVCS), an all-LED lighting system, a digital instrument cluster, etc.

Follow: Express Drives on Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook

Honda CB300F: Cycle Parts and Rivals

The all-new Honda CB300F gets golden-coloured USD front forks and a 5-step adjustable mono-shock absorber at the rear. For braking duties, the motorcycle features a 276mm disc brake at the front and a 220mm disc at the rear with dual-channel ABS as standard. The new Honda CB300F will take on the likes of the BMW G 310 R, KTM Duke 250, Bajaj Dominar 400, etc.

Also Read: Top 5 Upcoming Bikes in India in August 2022: Hunter 350, Forza 350, Xpulse 200T & more

Stay tuned with Express Drives for more updates and also, do subscribe to our YouTube channel for the latest auto news and reviews.