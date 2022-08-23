2022 Honda Activa 6G Premium Edition: All you need to know

The new 2022 Honda Activa 6G Premium Edition has been recently launched in India at Rs 75,400, ex-showroom. Here’s all you need to know about this gearless scooter.

Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India (HMSI) recently launched the new Activa 6G Premium Edition in the country. The price of the new 2022 Honda Activa 6G Premium Edition has been set at Rs 75,400, ex-showroom. It is now the range-topping variant in Activa’s line-up. Here’s all you need to know about this gearless scooter.

Honda Activa 6G Premium Edition: Design and Colours

The new Activa 6G Premium Edition looks the same as the standard Activa. However, it gets certain cosmetic enhancements, including a 3D Activa Premium logo, golden garnish, brown seat & inner panels, and golden alloy wheels. It is offered in three colour schemes. They are – Mat Sangria Red Metallic, Mat Marshal Green Metallic, and Pearl Siren Blue.

Honda Activa 6G Premium Edition: Engine and Gearbox

Powering the new Honda Activa 6G Premium Edition is the same 109.51cc, single-cylinder, air-cooled, fuel-injected engine that does its duty in the regular variants as well. This motor churns out 7.68 bhp at 8,000 RPM and 8.84 Nm of peak torque at 5,500 RPM. The engine comes paired with a CVT.

Also Read: 2022 Mahindra Scorpio Classic vs Scorpio-N: Price, specs, features comparison

Honda Activa 6G Premium Edition: Hardware and Features

The Activa 6G Premium Edition gets telescopic forks at the front and a 3-step adjustable spring-loaded shock absorber at the rear. For braking duties, this gearless scooter sports drum brakes at either end with CBS. It runs on steel wheels. In terms of features, the Activa 6G gets an all-LED lighting system, analogue instrument cluster, etc.

Follow: Express Drives on Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook

Honda Activa 6G Premium Edition: Price and Rivals

The new 2022 Honda Activa 6G Premium Edition has been priced at Rs 75,400, ex-showroom. At this price point, it costs Rs 3,000 more than the standard Activa 6G and Rs 1,000 more than its regular Deluxe variant. Honda’s Activa 6G range is currently priced from Rs 72,400 to Rs 75,400, ex-showroom Delhi, and it rivals the TVS Jupiter, Honda Dio, Hero Maestro Edge, etc.

Also Read: Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 officially teased: India launch next year [Video]

Stay tuned with Express Drives for more updates and also, do subscribe to our YouTube channel for the latest auto news and reviews.