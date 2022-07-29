2022 Hero Xtreme 160R vs Bajaj Pulsar N160 vs TVS Apache RTR 160 4v vs Honda X-Blade: Price comparison

With the recent update of the Hero Xtreme 160R, the company has substantially increased the prices as well. Here is how the new prices compare to the rest of the competition.

The 160cc two-wheeler segment has a number of competitors nowadays and we recently saw Hero Motocorp update their Xtreme 160R. While the new model gets small changes in the form of a redesigned seat and new grab handles, the price has shot up considerably. Being a naked streetfighter in the 160cc segment, the bike faces competition from the likes of TVS Apache RTR 160 4v, Honda X-Blade and the newly-introduced Bajaj Pulsar N160. Let us take a look at how the new pricing of the Hero Xtreme 160R fares against the rest of the competition.

2022 Hero Xtreme 160R Bajaj Pulsar N160 TVS Apache RTR 160 4v Honda X-Blade Rs 1,17,148

(Single disc) Rs 1,22,854

(Single-channel ABS) Rs 1,21,628

(Single disc) Rs 1,15,614

(Single disc) Rs 1,20,498

(Dual disc) Rs 1,27,853

(Dual-channel ABS) Rs 1,23,735

(Dual disc) Rs 1,20,004

(Dual disc) Rs 1,22,338

(Stealth Edition) Rs 1,26,451

(Bluetooth) Rs 1,27,825

(Special Edition) All prices are ex-showroom

Post the update, the Hero Xtreme 160R starts at a price of Rs 1,17,148. This is the base model and comes with a single disc brake at the front and a drum brake at the rear. The base model of Honda X-Blade is a more affordable option at Rs 1,15,614 and comes with a single disc as well. Coming to the TVS Apache RTR 160 4v, it comes in four different avatars and the base trim costs Rs 1,21,628, sporting the same braking setup as the previous two bikes. The most expensive out of the four bikes is the new Bajaj Pulsar N160, as it costs Rs 1,22,854. However, one must note that while this is the base model of the N160, it comes with disc brakes on both ends.

Talking about the top-end trim, the Hero Xtreme 160R costs Rs 1,22,338 and is once again bested by the Honda X-Blade which costs Rs 1,20,004. One can opt for the mid-trim of Xtreme 160R which is closer to the price of the X-Blade. The top-spec Stealth Edition of the Xtreme 160R only gets an all-black paint scheme while the rest of the kit remains the same as the mid-tier model. The dual disc variant of TVS Apache RTR 160 4v costs Rs 1,23,735 but one can spend more to get the Bluetooth enabled or Special Edition models. Last but not least is the Pulsar N160 which costs Rs 1,27,853 but is the only bike in its segment to come with dual-channel ABS.

