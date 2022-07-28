2022 Hero Xtreme 160R launched at Rs 1.17 lakh: Gets new features

Hero MotoCorp has introduced the updated version of its premium 160cc offering, Xtreme 160R. The new 2022 Hero Xtreme 160R has been launched in India at a starting price of Rs 1.17 lakh, ex-showroom. While the motorcycle largely remains the same as before, it gets some new features for enhanced practicality.
For instance, the company has introduced a re-shaped seat and an external pillion grab rail for the Xtreme 160R. The previous iteration of the motorcycle used to have an under-seat spacing instead of a physical grab rail which wasn’t very practical. This 160cc premium motorcycle features an inverted digital instrument cluster which now displays a gear position indicator as well.
Powering the new Hero Xtreme 160R is a BS6 compliant 163cc, single-cylinder, air-cooled, fuel-injected engine that develops 15 bhp at 8,500 RPM and 14 Nm of peak torque at 6500 RPM. The engine comes mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox and it rides on 17-inch tubeless tyres. Its front tyre measure 100/80-17 while the rear one is a 130/70-R17 (radial) unit.
For suspension duties, the Xtreme 160R gets telescopic front forks and a 7-step adjustable gas-charged mono-shock absorber at the rear. The braking duties are performed by disc brakes at either end and it gets a single-channel ABS as well. The 2022 Hero Xtreme 160R is currently offered in three variants and it’s priced from Rs 1.17 lakh to Rs 1.22 lakh, ex-showroom.
