2022 Hero Xtreme 160R launched at Rs 1.17 lakh: Gets new features

The new 2022 Hero Xtreme 160R has been launched in India at a starting price of Rs 1.17 lakh, ex-showroom. It will rival the likes of the TVS Apache RTR 160 4V, Suzuki Gixxer, Honda XBlade, etc.

Hero MotoCorp has introduced the updated version of its premium 160cc offering, Xtreme 160R. The new 2022 Hero Xtreme 160R has been launched in India at a starting price of Rs 1.17 lakh, ex-showroom. While the motorcycle largely remains the same as before, it gets some new features for enhanced practicality.

Also Read: 2022 KTM RC 390 gets its first price hike: New vs old prices here

For instance, the company has introduced a re-shaped seat and an external pillion grab rail for the Xtreme 160R. The previous iteration of the motorcycle used to have an under-seat spacing instead of a physical grab rail which wasn’t very practical. This 160cc premium motorcycle features an inverted digital instrument cluster which now displays a gear position indicator as well.

Watch Video | Hero Xtreme 160R Test Ride Review:

Powering the new Hero Xtreme 160R is a BS6 compliant 163cc, single-cylinder, air-cooled, fuel-injected engine that develops 15 bhp at 8,500 RPM and 14 Nm of peak torque at 6500 RPM. The engine comes mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox and it rides on 17-inch tubeless tyres. Its front tyre measure 100/80-17 while the rear one is a 130/70-R17 (radial) unit.

Follow: Express Drives on Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook

For suspension duties, the Xtreme 160R gets telescopic front forks and a 7-step adjustable gas-charged mono-shock absorber at the rear. The braking duties are performed by disc brakes at either end and it gets a single-channel ABS as well. The 2022 Hero Xtreme 160R is currently offered in three variants and it’s priced from Rs 1.17 lakh to Rs 1.22 lakh, ex-showroom.

Also Read: Top 10 Upcoming Cars in August: Maruti Alto, Hyundai Tucson, Toyota Hyryder & more

Stay tuned with Express Drives for more updates and also, do subscribe to our YouTube channel for the latest auto news and reviews.