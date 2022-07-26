2022 Hero Xpulse 200T 4V spotted undisguised: Launch soon

The upcoming 2022 Hero Xpulse 200T has been spotted undisguised in India. It is expected to be launched soon and will likely sport an uprated 200cc 4-valve engine with more power & torque.

Hero MotoCorp is launching back-to-back new motorcycles in India. Having launched the Xpulse 200 4V Rally Edition and Super Splendor Canvas Black this month, the company is now gearing to introduce the updated Xpulse 200T. The upcoming 2022 Hero Xpulse 200T has been spotted undisguised in India, hinting at an imminent launch.

Image: BikeWale

The new Hero Xpulse 200T will likely sport an uprated 200cc 4-valve engine with more power and torque that also powers the Xpulse 200 4V. It might be christened the Xpulse 200T 4V and sold alongside the regular model. The motorcycle should get some cosmetic updates, including fork cover gaiters, a new visor above the headlamp, new paint schemes, etc.

In addition, one can expect the Hero Xpulse 200T 4V to feature a Bluetooth-powered digital instrument cluster with turn-by-turn navigation, a USB charging port, etc. Powering it will be a 199.6cc, single-cylinder, oil-cooled, fuel-injected, 4-stroke, 4-valve engine. This motor churns out 18.9 bhp and 17.35 Nm of peak torque, paired with a 5-speed manual gearbox.

The hardware bits of the motorcycle will remain unchanged and it will get telescopic front forks and a mono-shock absorber at the rear. For braking duties, this soft-tourer will feature disc brakes at either end with a single-channel ABS. The Hero Xpulse 200T is currently priced at Rs 1.24 lakh, ex-showroom, and one can expect the upcoming 4V model to charge a slight premium over these prices.

