2022 Hero Xpulse 200T 4V officially teased: Launch soon

The upcoming 2022 Hero Xpulse 200T 4V has been officially teased ahead of its imminent India launch. It will likely sport an uprated 200cc 4-valve engine with more power and torque.

Hero MotoCorp, India’s largest two-wheeler manufacturer, has officially teased the upcoming Xpulse 200T 4V on its social media handles. The new 2022 Hero Xpulse 200T 4V is expected to be launched soon and it will share its mechanicals with the Xpulse 200 4V. Along with an uprated engine, the updated Xpulse 200T is also likely to get some cosmetic updates and new colour schemes.

The upcoming Hero Xpulse 200T 4V was recently spotted undisguised in India during a TVC shoot. Its leaked images reveal that the motorcycle will get cosmetic enhancements, including fork cover gaiters, a new visor above the headlamp, new paint schemes, and more. However, the biggest update for this touring motorcycle will be its powertrain.

Powering the new Hero Xpulse 200T 4V will be a 199.6cc, single-cylinder, oil-cooled, fuel-injected, 4-stroke, 4-valve engine. This motor churns out 18.9 bhp and 17.35 Nm of peak torque, paired with a 5-speed manual gearbox. In terms of features, one can expect the Xpulse 200T 4V to get a Bluetooth-powered digital instrument cluster with turn-by-turn navigation, a USB charging port, etc.

The hardware bits of the motorcycle will remain unchanged. It will get telescopic front forks and a mono-shock absorber at the rear. For braking duties, the motorcycle will feature disc brakes at either end with a single-channel ABS. The Hero Xpulse 200T is currently priced at Rs 1.24 lakh, ex-showroom, and one can expect the upcoming 4V model to charge a slight premium over it.

