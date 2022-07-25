2022 Hero Super Splendor Canvas Black edition launched: Priced from Rs 77,430

The new 2022 Hero Super Splendor Canvas Black edition has been launched at a starting price of Rs 77,430 ex-showroom. It gets some new features and is claimed to offer a best-in-segment mileage of 60-68 kmpl.

India’s largest two-wheeler manufacturer, Hero MotoCorp, has launched a new variant of its popular 125cc commuter, Super Splendor. The new 2022 Hero Super Splendor Canvas Black edition has been launched at a starting price of Rs 77,430 ex-showroom. It gets some new features and is claimed to offer a best-in-segment mileage of 60-68 kmpl.

In terms of design, the motorcycle remains identical to its other variants. However, it is finished in a distinctive Canvas Black paint scheme and gets subtle enhancements such as 3D branding of Super Splendor and an H-Logo. In terms of features, the new Super Splendor Canvas Black edition gets a digital-analogue instrument Cluster and an integrated USB charger.

Powering the Super Splendor Canvas Black is the same 125cc, single-cylinder, air-cooled, FI engine that does its duty in the regular variants as well. This motor churns out 10.7 bhp at 7,500 RPM and 10.6 Nm of torque at 6,000 RPM, mated to a 5-speed gearbox. The company claims that its fuel efficiency is up by 13 per cent and it offers a best-in-segment mileage of 60-68 kmpl.

Malo Le Masson, Head of Strategy and Global Product Planning, Hero MotoCorp, said, “The Splendor Family is the most popular and trusted motorcycle brand in the country. The Canvas Black Edition has been created to enhance the premium proposition of the Super Splendor 125, adding modern elegance to a stylish and technologically advanced model.”

Ranjivjit Singh, Chief Growth Officer (CGO), Hero MotoCorp added, “The all-new Hero Super Splendor in Canvas Black edition strives to take customer aspirations to newer heights, backed by superior performance and comfort. We remain confident that it will fulfil the brand promise of comfort and safety while once again setting a new standard in terms of both technology and aesthetics.”

