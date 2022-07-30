2022 Hero Super Splendor Canvas Black edition: All you need to know

The new 2022 Hero Super Splendor Canvas Black edition has been recently launched in India at a starting price of Rs 77,430 ex-showroom. Here’s all you need to know about this 125cc commuter motorcycle.

India’s largest two-wheeler manufacturer, Hero MotoCorp, recently launched a new variant of its popular 125cc commuter motorcycle, Super Splendor. The new 2022 Hero Super Splendor Canvas Black edition has been launched in India at a starting price of Rs 77,430 ex-showroom. It gets some cosmetic enhancements and new features. Here’s all you need to know about it.

Hero Super Splendor Canvas Black: All you need to know

Design and Features

The Hero Super Splendor Canvas Black edition looks identical to its other variants. However, it is finished in a distinctive Canvas Black paint scheme and gets subtle enhancements such as a 3D branding of Super Splendor and an H-Logo. In terms of features, this motorcycle sports a digital-analogue instrument cluster and an integrated USB charger for added convenience.

Engine and Gearbox

Powering the Hero Super Splendor Canvas Black is the same 125cc, single-cylinder, air-cooled, FI engine that does duty in its other variants too. This motor churns out 10.7 bhp at 7,500 RPM and 10.6 Nm of torque at 6,000 RPM, mated to a 5-speed gearbox. The company claims that its fuel efficiency is now up by 13 per cent and it offers a best-in-segment mileage of 60-68 kmpl.

Price and Rivals

The new 2022 Hero Super Splendor Canvas Black edition has been launched in two variants. The front drum brake version is priced at Rs 77,430 while the front disc variant retails at Rs 81,330. Its regular variants are priced between Rs 77,200 – Rs 81,100, all prices ex-showroom. The Super Splendor rivals the Honda Shine, Honda SP 125, Hero Glamour, etc.

