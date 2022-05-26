2022 Hero Splendor Plus XTEC: All you need to know

The new Hero Splendor Plus XTEC has been recently launched in India at Rs 72,900, ex-showroom. Here’s all you need to know about this hi-tech commuter motorcycle.

India’s largest two-wheeler manufacturer, Hero MotoCorp, recently introduced a feature-rich variant of the country’s best-selling motorcycle, Splendor Plus. The new 2022 Hero Splendor Plus XTEC has been launched in India at Rs 72,900, ex-showroom. Here’s all you need to know about this hi-tech commuter motorcycle.

2022 Hero Splendor Plus XTEC:

Design and Colours

In terms of design, the new Hero Splendor Plus XTEC remains vastly unchanged from its other variants. However, it does get new graphics on the body panels along with an LED DRL positioned above the headlamp. The motorcycle is offered in four different colours, namely Sparkling Beta Blue, Canvas Black, Tornado Grey, and Pearl White.

Follow: Express Drives on Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook

XTEC Features

The main highlight of the Splendor Plus XTEC is its enhanced feature list. For starters, the motorcycle gets an all-digital instrument cluster with Bluetooth connectivity and it offers a host of information, including SMS & call alerts, twin trip meters, and a real-time mileage indicator. It also sports a USB mobile charging port and a side-stand engine cut-off feature.

Engine and Gearbox

The mechanicals of this 100cc commuter motorcycle remains unchanged. The new 2022 Hero Splendor Plus XTEC is powered by a 97.2cc, single-cylinder, air-cooled, fuel-injected motor that develops 7.9 hp of power and 8.05 Nm of peak torque. The engine comes paired with a 4-speed manual gearbox and it gets Hero’s i3S idle start/stop system as well.

Price and Rivals

The new 2022 Hero Splendor Plus XTEC is now the range-topping variant in the Splendor Plus range and it has been priced at Rs 72,900, ex-showroom. The other variants of this commuter motorcycle are priced between Rs 69,380 – Rs 71,700, ex-showroom. It rivals the likes of Hero HF Deluxe, Bajaj Platina, Honda CD 110 Dream, etc.

Also Read: 2022 Mahindra Scorpio-N vs Old Scorpio Classic: Expected differences

Stay tuned with Express Drives for more updates and also, do subscribe to our YouTube channel for the latest auto news and reviews.