2022 Harley-Davidson lineup revealed: More new models to be introduced on 26 January

Harley-Davidson has taken the wraps off some of its 2022 lineup, while also announcing that they will be avaibale at dealerships in the US starting now and at dealers around its international markets in the coming weeks. The brand has also clarified that more new models will be unveiled later this month. The limited-production 2022 models from Harley-Davidson Custom Vehicle Operations (CVO) and more new Harley-Davidson motorcycle models will be revealed during the “Further. Faster.” World Premiere Event on 26th January at 09:30 pm IST.

Sport Category

Harley-Davidson Sportster S model is a performance cruiser motorcycle powered by a 121-horsepower Revolution Max 1250T engine. For 2022, the Sportster S model is offered in Vivid Black and two new colours: White Sand Pearl and Mineral Green Metallic.

Adventure Touring Category

Since their launch in February 2021, the Pan America 1250 Special and Pan America 1250 adventure touring motorcycles have been the talk of the town in the ADV world. In fact, the Pan America 1250 Special has become the #1 selling adventure touring motorcycle in North America

For 2022, the Pan America 1250 Special and Pan America 1250 models feature improved visibility of information on the TFT display screen, and extended Vehicle Hill Hold Control active time from 10 seconds to 3 to 5 minutes, under normal conditions. A new color option for the Pan America 1250 Special model only is Fastback Blue/White Sand.

Cruiser Category

Harley-Davidson offers a wide variety of motorcycle styles within the Cruiser segment. For 2022 new paint colours are offered across the Cruiser model line-up.

– Heritage Classic 114 model: For 2022 the Heritage Classic 114 model will be offered with a new Chrome trim option. The Black trim version of the Heritage Classic 114 model features several new styling elements. The powertrain is finished with Wrinkle Black upper rocker covers, camshaft cover, transmission cover and primary cover, with contrasting Gloss Black lower rocker covers.

– Fat Boy 114 model: For 2022, the Fat Boy’s Lakester cast aluminum wheels are re-styled with 11 turbine-like spokes and an open center, and the classic Fat Boy model tank badge is revised and now has a single trailing “wing” while retaining the centered star.

– Fat Bob 114 model: For 2022, the Fat Bob features a new waterslide fuel tank graphic in an oval shape with “H-D” on lower edge.

– Iron 883 model: Blacked-out and stripped-down with a legendary profile.

– Forty-Eight model: Fat-tyre style with an iconic peanut tank and bulldog stance.

Grand American Touring Cartegory

All Harley-Davidson Grand American Touring models are powered by a Milwaukee-Eight V-Twin engine. Emulsion-technology rear shock absorbers feature a single knob to hydraulically adjust pre-load for optimal ride and control. The 49mm forks with dual bending valve suspension technology deliver linear damping characteristics. Reflex linked Brembo brakes with ABS are a standard feature on each Touring model.

Cornering Rider Safety Enhancements by Harley-Davidson, an option for all Touring models, will assist the rider in maintaining the rider’s intended path through a curve. The option package provides the following enhancements: Electronically Linked Brakes, Cornering-ABS, Cornering-Traction Control with standard and rain mode, Drag Torque Slip Control, Vehicle Hold Control, and Tire Pressure Monitoring (TPMS).

For 2022 these Grand American Touring models feature new paint color options.

– Road King model: A stripped-down highway model with neo-classic chrome styling, powered by Milwaukee-Eight 107 engine.

– Street Glide Special model: It features a Daymaker LED headlamp, Boom! Box GTS infotainment system, Prodigy custom wheels and Milwaukee-Eight 114 engine.

– Road Glide Special model: Features include dual Daymaker LED headlamps, Boom! Box GTS infotainment system, Prodigy custom wheels and Milwaukee-Eight 114 engine.