2022 Ducati Panigale V4 range launched in India; Price starts at Rs. 26.49 lakhs

Ducati has launched its 2022 Panigale V4 range at a starting price of Rs. 26.49 lakhs. While the Panigale V4 S is priced at Rs. 31.99 lakhs,the range-topping Panigale V4 SP2 retails for Rs. 40.99 lakhs, all prices ex-showroom India. As per the updates, the Panigale V4 SP2 gets a powerful braking system, magnesium wheels, Brembo Stylema front braking calipers, and dry clutch inherited from the WorldSBK bikes, racing foot pegs and a host of carbon components.

We have learned that Ducati will be launching the updated versions of its flagship sportbike range, the Panigale V4 and the V4S, as well as the ultra-exclusive SP2 version of the bike in India this month. The standard Panigale V4 range received a host of updates for the 2022 model year, including revisions to the engine, gearbox, ergonomics, electronics, chassis and aerodynamics. You can read all about the new changes here.

2022 Ducati Panigale V4 range: Engine and updates

The heart of the bike is represented by the MotoGP-derived 1,103 cm3 Desmosedici Stradale, combined to a new silencer and new oil pump. The engine’s maximum power has increased by 1.5 bhp achieving 215.5 hp at 13,000 rpm and also delivers a torque of 123.6 Nm at 9,500 rpm. It also provides the rider with a torque of over 100 Nm starting from 6,000 rpm.

The bikes also get a new gearbox that claims to provide lengthening of the ratios for the first, second and sixth gears.

The electronic aids and maps have also been revised to accommodate these changes and the Panigale V4 now features four power modes – full, high, medium and low. The new winglets on the updated bike offer the same downforce as before – 37kg at 300kph – but with less drag. There are also new exhaust vents cut into the lower fairing to help with heat management, especially at high speeds.

The Panigale V4 SP2 is draped with the ‘Winter Test’ livery, in which the matt black of the fairings is combined with the matt carbon finish of the wings, contrasting with the bright red accents and the brilliance of the exposed brushed aluminium tank. The wings with double profile design are embellished with the Italian flag which also appears on the official Panigale V4 R SBK.