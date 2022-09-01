2022 Ducati Panigale V4: everything you need to know about its variants 

The standard Panigale V4 received a host of updates, including revisions to the engine, gearbox, ergonomics, electronics, chassis and aerodynamics.

Ducati has launched its 2022 Panigale V4 range which consist of three variants, standard V4 which has a price tag of Rs.26.49 lakh, the Paniagle V4 S at Rs.31.99 lakh and the range-topping Panigale V4 SP2 available for Rs. 40.99 lakh, all prices ex-showroom India.

Apart from the prices, these variants also have different features and powertrain figures. Let’s decode them individually.

Panigale standard V4

The 2022 standard V4 now comes with a variety of rider aids and in terms of design, it sports a split LED headlights and cooling ducts in the side panels. Powered by a 1,103 V4 cylinder, liquid-cooled, Desmosedici Stradale engine, it gets a new silencer and new oil pump.

The engine churns out 215bhp and 123 Nm of peak torque. The base model features riding modes, power modes, cornering ABS, traction control, wheelie control, sliding control, and engine brake control. It comes with a five spoke alloy wheels and Brembo brakes at both front and rear.

Panigale V4S

The V4S retains the the same 1,103cc, V4 cylinder, liquid-cooled Desmosedici Stradale engine and has identical power output like the standard version.

The hardware setup is upgraded in V4S as it comes equipped with Ohlins NPX 25/30 front forks and a rear Ohlins TTX36 fully adjustable rear shock system. It is equipped with 330mm front discs with Brembo Monobloc Stylema callipers and a 245mm rear disc with Brembo callipers.

It also gets the same safety features as the standard model including electronic suspension adjustment, with an Ohlins damper, lithium-ion battery, Marchesini wheels and racing-style handle grips.

Panigale V4 SP2

The Panigale V4 SP2 is draped with the ‘Winter Test’ livery, in which the matt black on the fairings combined with the matt carbon finish of the wings. It also sports contrasting bright red accents and exposed brushed aluminium tank.

The wings with double profile design are embellished with the Italian flag which also appears on the official Panigale V4 R SBK. While Ducati is yet to reveal further details about its features and powertrain.