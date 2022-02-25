2022 Ducati Multistrada V4 unveiled: Gets new colour, electronic updates & accessories

The first new feature for the Ducati Multistrada V4 family in 2022 concerns the colour range of the S version, which expands with the addition of the new Iceberg White livery.

Ducati Multistrada V4 has been having quite a good time lately, ending 2021 as the best-selling and most popular range in the Ducati lineup, having delivered almost 10,000 motorcycles worldwide. The Italian motorcycle manufacturer has now revealed details about the MY2022 Multistrada V4 which gets a new colour option and updates in electronics and accessories.

The first new feature for the Multistrada V4 family in 2022 concerns the colour range of the S version, which expands with the addition of the new Iceberg White livery. The Iceberg White Multistrada V4 S will be available at Ducati dealerships starting from March and joins the Ducati Red and Aviator Grey colour options. The bike can be ordered in four different trims (Essential, Radar, Travel & Radar, Full).

For the electronic package, the main update lies in a new semi-automatic function of the electronic suspension for the Multistrada V4 S, called Minimum Preload. This feature allows you to reduce the height of the motorcycle and makes it easier and safer to place your feet on the ground during city use or when manoeuvring at low speed, especially with a passenger on board.

Another important software update concerns the interaction between the rider and the bike, which is now more functional thanks to the improvements implemented in the Infotainment (Ducati Connect) and HMI (Human-Machine Interface) areas.

The new package of updates is available both as a standard feature on new motorcycles and free of charge for those who already own a Multistrada V4 S. Starting from April 2022, the aluminium side panniers and top case, designed by the Centro Stile Ducati and made in collaboration with Givi, will be included in the catalogue.

The bike the first in the world to be equipped with front and rear radar, with Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC) and Blind Spot Detection (BSD) systems. The Multistrada V4 has maintenance intervals with valve clearance control set every 60,000 km and all models of the family have the exclusive “4Ever Ducati” warranty (only in EU markets).