2022 CFMoto 650 GT unveiled in Europe: India launch next year

The new 2022 CFMoto 650 GT has been revealed for the European markets. It gets several cosmetic updates along with a new colour scheme and some new touring-focused features.

By:November 8, 2021 11:11 AM
CFMoto 650 GT

Chinese two-wheeler manufacturer, CFMoto, has unveiled the 2022 iteration of the 650 GT for the European markets. For the year 2022, the CFMoto 650 GT gets some cosmetic updates along with a new colour scheme and some new features. The BS6 version of this sports tourer is already on sale in the Indian market and it is the flagship motorcycle in the company’s India line-up. 

Currently, the CFMoto 650 GT is available in India in two colour shades, namely White and Black with subtle blue accents. The 2022 iteration of the motorcycle, which has been unveiled in Europe, gets a new Nebula Black paint scheme that sports a silver finish with some matte black accents. However, it is in stark contrast with the bright and vibrant colour shades often associated with CFMoto’s motorcycles. 

The new CFMoto 650 GT also gets some touring-focused updates. For instance, the motorcycle now gets colour-matched side panniers as standard to carry additional luggage and it even gets two USB chargers to charge your devices conveniently while on the go. Apart from these updates, the motorcycle remains the same as before. It was already quite feature-rich as it gets a fully-coloured TFT display, height-adjustable windscreen, all-LED lighting, etc.

The 2022 CFMoto 650 GT gets a Euro-5 compliant 649.3cc, twin-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine that churns out 56 hp of power and 54.4 Nm of torque. The engine comes mated to a 6-speed gearbox and it gets Sport and Touring riding modes too. Currently, the BS6 version of this motorcycle is available in India at Rs 5.59 lakh, ex-showroom Delhi. The updated 2022 model is expected to be launched in India next year at a slight premium over the current price. Upon launch, it will rival the likes of Honda CB 500X, Kawasaki Ninja 650, etc. 

