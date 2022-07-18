2022 BMW G 310 RR vs TVS Apache RR 310: Differences Explained

The all-new 2022 BMW G 310 RR has been launched in India at a starting price of Rs 2.85 lakh, ex-showroom. Here’s how it differentiates itself from the TVS Apache RR 310, the motorcycle it is based upon!

BMW Motorrad India recently launched the all-new 2022 BMW G 310 RR at a starting price of Rs 2.85 lakh, ex-showroom. This entry-level fully-faired Beamer is based upon TVS’ flagship motorcycle, the Apache RR 310. While at the first glance they might look completely identical, there are some differentiating factors between them. Here’s how the BMW G 310 RR differentiates itself from the TVS Apache RR 310!

BMW G 310 RR vs TVS Apache RR 310: Differences Explained

Design and Colours

In terms of design, both these sports motorcycles are completely identical. However, the Beamer gets a slightly revised windscreen. The major visual differentiating factor between them is paint schemes. While the BMW G 310 RR is offered in Black and Style Sport colours, the Apache RR 310 is available in Titanium Black and Racing Red shades.

Brakes and Suspension

The new BMW G 310 RR gets conventional disc brakes while the TVS Apache RR 310 gets petal disc units which are better. Both the motorcycles get dual-channel ABS. Also, while the Apache RR 310 can be had with adjustable suspension as an optional accessory under the BTO (Built To Order) programme, the BMW version doesn’t get any such options.

Tyres and Features

The BMW G 310 RR rides on Michelin Pilot Street tyres while the Apache RR 310 gets the Michelin Road 5 tyres and the latter performs better in real-world conditions. Moreover, both these motorcycles get a 5.0-inch smart TFT instrument cluster with a host of information. But, the Beamer misses out on Bluetooth connectivity while the TVS features it.

Warranty Period

TVS Motor Company is offering a 5-years or 60,000 km warranty on its flagship motorcycle, the Apache RR 310. On the other hand, BMW Motorrad India is offering a 3-years or unlimited km warranty on its latest entry-level fully-faired product, the BMW G 310 RR.

Price in India

TVS Apache RR 310 is currently priced at Rs 2.65 lakh, ex-showroom. The new BMW G 310 RR is priced between Rs 2.85 lakh to Rs 2.99 lakh, ex-showroom. So, considering all the differentiating factors, which entry-level supersport motorcycle will be your pick? Tell us in the comments below!

