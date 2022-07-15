2022 BMW G 310 RR launched in India: Priced from Rs 2.85 lakh

The all-new 2022 BMW G 310 RR has been launched in India at a starting price of Rs 2.85 lakh, ex-showroom. It will take on the likes of the TVS Apache RR 310, KTM RC 390, Kawasaki Ninja 300, etc.

BMW Motorrad India has today finally launched the much-awaited G 310 RR in the country. The all-new 2022 BMW G 310 RR has been launched in India in two variants with prices starting at Rs 2.85 lakh, ex-showroom. Pre-bookings for the same are already open both online and offline. Also, it will be available at your nearest BMW Motorrad India dealerships from today onwards.

BMW G 310 RR: Variant-wise Prices

BMW G 310 RR Colour Variant Price (ex-showroom) Black Storm Metallic Rs 2.85 lakh Style Sport Rs 2.99 lakh

The BMW G 310 RR is available in two paint schemes: Black Storm Metallic and Style Sport. This new Beamer is based on the TVS Apache RR 310 and it shares everything with the latter, including design elements, features, and powertrain. It gets twin projector LED headlamps flanked by LED DRLs, an aerodynamic design language, five-spoke alloy wheels, an LED taillamp, etc.

Powering the new BMW G 310 RR is a 313cc single-cylinder, liquid-cooled, fuel-injected engine. This motor churns out 33.5 bhp at 9,500 RPM and 27 Nm of peak torque at 7,700 RPM in the higher setting. The engine comes mated to a 6-speed manual gearbox and it gets four riding modes (Track, Urban, Rain & Sport), ride-by-wire throttle, an assist & slipper clutch, etc.

In terms of hardware, it gets 41 mm USD front forks and a mono-shock absorber at the rear. The braking duties are performed by disc brakes at either end with standard dual-channel ABS. The motorcycle features a 5.0-inch smart TFT instrument cluster with connectivity functions. BMW’s latest motorcycle, G 310 RR, will take on the likes of the TVS Apache RR 310, KTM RC 390, Kawasaki Ninja 300, etc.

Vikram Pawah, President, BMW Group India said, “The first-ever BMW G 310 RR is the sportiest and most desirable sports bike in the sub-500 class. This bike proudly inherits the original road racing genes that have fascinated sports bike enthusiasts with unlimited adrenaline rush on tarmac. With the combination of a stunning superbike design and modern technology, it is an ultimate riding machine – your best companion on racetracks and city roads alike. With the RR, you never stop challenging.”

