All-New BMW G 310 RR Launch in India LIVE Updates: BMW Motorrad India will launch the all-new G 310 RR in the country today, i.e. on July 15, 2022. The BMW G 310 RR will be the most affordable fully-faired motorcycle from the house of this German automaker. Pre-bookings for the same are already open. One can book this Beamer online on the company’s official website or by visiting their nearest BMW Motorrad India dealership.

The all-new BMW G 310 RR will be the fourth product to be developed under the TVS Motor Company – BMW Motorrad alliance, the other three being the TVS Apache RR 310, BMW G 310 R, and the G 310 GS. It is worth mentioning that the BMW G 310 RR will be based on the TVS Apache RR 310 and will share design elements, features, and even powertrain.

Powering the new BMW G 310 RR will be a BS6 compliant 313cc single-cylinder, liquid-cooled, fuel-injected engine. This motor churns out 33.5 bhp at 9,500 RPM and 28 Nm of peak torque at 7,500 RPM in the Apache RR 310. The engine will be mated to a 6-speed gearbox and it’s likely to get riding modes, ride-by-wire throttle, and an assist & slipper clutch as well.

