The new 2022 BMW G 310 RR will be launched in India tomorrow. Check out the expected price, specifications, features, and other details about BMW’s most affordable fully-faired motorcycle here!

BMW Motorrad India is gearing up to re-ignite the sub-400cc sports motorcycle segment with the G 310 RR! The all-new BMW G 310 RR will be launched in India tomorrow, i.e. on July 15, 2022. Upon launch, it will be the most affordable fully-faired BMW motorcycle. Pre-bookings for this Beamer are already open.

BMW G 310 RR: Design and Features

The new BMW G 310 RR will be based on the TVS Apache RR 310 and they will share design elements, features, and even powertrain. It will get twin projector headlamps, an aerodynamic design language, an LED taillamp, etc. Moreover, it will be offered in signature BMW colours. In terms of features, the G 310 RR will get a 5.0-inch smart TFT instrument cluster.

Follow: Express Drives on Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook

BMW G 310 RR: Engine and Gearbox

BMW G 310 RR will be powered by a 313cc single-cylinder, liquid-cooled, fuel-injected engine. This motor churns out 33.5 bhp at 9,500 RPM and 28 Nm of peak torque at 7,500 RPM. The engine will be mated to a 6-speed gearbox and it’s likely to get riding modes, ride-by-wire throttle, and an assist & slipper clutch as well.

BMW G 310 RR: Price and Rivals

The new BMW G 310 RR is expected to be priced around the Rs 3 lakh mark, ex-showroom. At this price point, it will rival the likes of the TVS Apache RR 310, KTM RC 390, Kawasaki Ninja 300, etc. Pre-bookings for the same are open. One can book it online on the company’s official website or by visiting their nearest BMW Motorrad India dealership.

Also Read: 2022 Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder: Top 5 things you need to know

Stay tuned with Express Drives for more updates and also, do subscribe to our YouTube channel for the latest auto news and reviews.