2022 BMW G 310 R launched at Rs 2.70 lakh: Gets new colour shades

The new 2022 BMW G 310 R has been launched in India at a starting price of Rs 2.70 lakh, ex-showroom. It gets three new colour shades and updated body graphics.

BMW Motorrad India recently launched the all-new BMW G 310 RR in the country at a starting price of Rs 2.85 lakh, ex-showroom. But, at the same time, the company has also updated its other 310cc offerings. The new 2022 BMW G 310 R has been launched in India at a starting price of Rs 2.70 lakh, ex-showroom.

For 2022, the BMW G 310 R naked roadster gets three new colour shades along with updated graphics on the body panels. The motorcycle is now available in Polar White with Racing Blue Metallic, Cosmic Black, and Racing Red paint schemes. It also gets new body decals that enhance the cosmetic appeal of this Beamer.

Apart from these minor changes, the motorcycle remains the same as before. Powering the BMW G 310 R is a 313cc single-cylinder, liquid-cooled, fuel-injected engine. This motor churns out 33.5 bhp at 9,500 RPM and 28 Nm of peak torque at 7,500 RPM. The engine comes mated to a 6-speed manual gearbox and gets ride-by-wire throttle and an assist & slipper clutch.

The BMW G 310 R gets 41mm upside-down front forks and a pre-load adjustable mono-shock absorber at the rear. For braking duties, the motorcycle gets a 300 mm disc brake at the front and a 240 mm unit at the rear along with dual-channel ABS. In terms of features, the BMW G 310 R sports an all-LED headlamp with DRL, a digital instrument cluster, etc.

