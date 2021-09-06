2022 BMW G 310 R, G 310 GS bookings open in India: Here’s what all has changed

The new 2022 BMW G 310 R and the G 310 GS will likely be priced the same as the present-day models. Here are all the details.

BMW Motorrad India has announced that official bookings for the new 2022 G 310 R and the G 310 GS have now begun. For the year 2022, the two bikes have received just cosmetic updates and the mechanicals and features remain the same as before. Starting with the streetfighter, the new 2022 BMW G 310 R will soon be available in two new colour options namely Style Passion and Cosmic Black 2. On the other hand, the new 2022 BMW G 310 GS will be available for sale in a new shade called Style Triple Black. Speaking of powertrain, the new 2022 BMW G 310 R and the G 310 GS will be powered by the same BS6-compliant, 313cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine that is good for producing respective power and torque outputs of 33.5 hp and 28Nm.

Watch Video | BMW G 310 GS Review:

Transmission is a six-speed unit. In order to know the exact booking amount, we advise you to visit your nearest BMW Motorrad dealership. It was only a few weeks back that BMW Motorrad India had hiked the prices of the G 310 R and the G 310 GS. In order to be precise, the company had raised the prices of both the said models by Rs 10,000. After the mentioned price revision, while the BMW G 310 R is now available at the showrooms at a price of Rs 2.60 lakh, the GS now costs Rs 3 lakh (prices are ex-showroom).

As the new 2022 models are about just cosmetic updates, we don’t think the company is going to demand any premium over the present-day price. That said, we are expecting no change in pricing for the new 2022 BMW G 310 R and the G 310 GS. Stay tuned with Express Drives for more updates and also, subscribe to our YouTube channel for the latest auto news and reviews.

