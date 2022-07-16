2022 BMW G 310 GS launched in India: Price starts at Rs 3.10 lakh

The new 2022 BMW G 310 GS has been launched in India at a starting price of Rs 3.10 lakh, ex-showroom. This adventure tourer gets some new colour schemes and fancy body graphics.

BMW Motorrad India is on a roll. The Indian subsidiary of this German automaker has updated its 310cc offerings and even launched the all-new BMW G 310 RR. While the updated BMW G 310 R is priced from Rs 2.70 lakh, the company has launched the new 2022 BMW G 310 GS in India at a starting price of Rs 3.10 lakh, ex-showroom.

For 2022, the BMW G 310 GS adventure tourer gets three new colour shades along with updated graphics on the body panels. The motorcycle is now available in Polar White with Racing Blue Metallic, Cosmic Black 3, and Rally Kalamata Dark Gold Metallic paint schemes. This also gets new body decals that enhance its cosmetic appeal.

Apart from these minor visual updates, the motorcycle remains the same as before. Powering the BMW G 310 GS is a 313cc single-cylinder, liquid-cooled, fuel-injected engine. This motor churns out 33.5 bhp at 9,500 RPM and 28 Nm of peak torque at 7,500 RPM. The engine comes mated to a 6-speed manual gearbox and gets ride-by-wire throttle and an assist & slipper clutch.

This adventure tourer gets 41mm USD front forks and a pre-load adjustable rear mono-shock absorber with 180mm travel. For braking duties, the motorcycle gets a 300 mm disc brake at the front and a 240 mm unit at the rear along with dual-channel ABS. In terms of features, the updated BMW G 310 GS sports an all-LED headlamp with DRL, a digital instrument cluster, etc.

