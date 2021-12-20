2022 Benelli TRK 502X launched in India: Here’s what’s new in this ADV

The 2022 Benelli TRK 502X has been launched in India at a starting price of Rs 5.45 lakh, ex-showroom. Here’s what’s new in this adventure motorcycle.

Benelli India has updated its flagship adventure touring motorcycle for the year 2022 with some cosmetic enhancements. The 2022 Benelli TRK 502X has been launched in the Indian market at a starting price of Rs 5.45 lakh, ex-showroom. One can book this adventure tourer by paying a token amount of Rs 10,000 at the company’s official website or by visiting their nearest Benelli India dealership.

Talking about the changes, the Italian two-wheeler maker is now offering the TRK 502X in four colour schemes. The company has introduced a new bright Yellow colour scheme. It is available in three other colour variants too, which include Metallic Dark Grey, Benelli Red and Pure White. Apart from the introduction of this new colour shade, Benelli India’s flagship adventure touring motorcycle remains the same as before.

The new Benelli TRK 502X is powered by a BS6 compliant 500cc, in-line two-cylinder, DOHC, liquid-cooled, 8-valve, fuel-injected engine. This motor churns out 46.8 hp of maximum power at 8,500 RPM and 46 Nm of peak torque at 6,000 RPM. The engine comes mated to a 6-speed manual gearbox. The TRK 502X is a large motorcycle and being an adventure tourer, it gets a tall windscreen, a massive 20-litre fuel tank, upswept exhaust, etc.

In terms of features, the new Benelli TRK 502X gets a semi-digital instrument cluster, backlit switchgear, split seat set-up, etc. This adventure touring motorcycle gets USD forks at the front and a mono-shock absorber at the rear. For braking duties, it sports twin disc brakes at the front and a single disc unit at the rear along with dual-channel ABS. The Benelli TRK 502X rivals the likes of the Honda CB500X, Suzuki V-Strom 650XT, etc.

Stay tuned with Express Drives for more updates and also, do subscribe to our YouTube channel for the latest auto news and reviews.