2022 Bajaj Pulsar N250 vs F250: Top five key differences explained

The all-new Bajaj Pulsar N250 and the Pulsar F250 are now finally on sale in India. But, what are the key differences between these two quarter-litre Pulsar motorcycles? Find out here!

By:November 1, 2021 9:14 AM
Bajaj Pulsar 250

Bajaj Auto has recently launched the all-new Bajaj Pulsar N250 and the Pulsar F250 in the Indian market. These new motorcycles are the biggest and the most powerful Pulsar yet. The prices of these quarter-litre Pulsar motorcycles start at Rs 1.38 lakh, ex-showroom Delhi. And, while the new Pulsar N250 is a naked streetfighter, the Pulsar F250 is a semi-faired motorcycle. But, what are the actual differences between these two quarter-litre Pulsar motorcycles? That’s exactly what we are going to answer in this article. 

2022 Bajaj Pulsar N250 vs F250: Five key differences

Styling 

The main difference between the new Pulsar N250 and the F250 is styling. Being a semi-faired bike, the Pulsar F250 gets a small visor at the front and its rear-view mirrors are mounted on the body panels. The Pulsar N250, on the other hand, is a naked streetfighter and so it doesn’t get any fairing. Also, while both the motorcycles feature a LED projector headlamp with LED DRLs, the design of the daytime running LEDs is a bit different in both of them. 

Watch Video | 2022 Bajaj Pulsar N250 & F250 Walkaround: 

Colour Options 

The new Bajaj Pulsar N250 is offered in a single Techno Grey shade. The Pulsar F250, on the other hand, is available in two colours, namely Racing Red and Techno Grey.

Ergonomics

The Pulsar F250 is a semi-faired bike that makes it a more sporty offering than the naked Pulsar N250 and the same characteristic is pretty evident in their ergonomics too. While both the motorcycles get the same set of footpegs and split seats, the Pulsar F250 gets a raised clip-on handlebar and thus offers a sporty riding posture. The Pulsar N250 gets a normal single-piece handlebar. 

Bajaj Pulsar 250

Weight

The Bajaj Pulsar F250 is 2 kg heavier than the Pulsar N250. That’s primarily because of the additional semi-fairing plastic bits. The Pulsar N250 naked streetfighter weighs 162 kg while the semi-faired Pulsar F250 tips the scale at 164 kg.  

Price in India

The fourth and last key difference between these two new quarter-litre Pulsar motorcycles is their pricing. Bajaj Auto has launched the new Pulsar N250 at Rs 1.38 lakh while the Pulsar F250 is 2,000 rupees dearer and it has been priced at Rs 1.40 lakh, ex-showroom Delhi. 

Keep watching this space as we bring you the first ride review of the Bajaj Pulsar N250 and the Pulsar F250 soon. Make sure you subscribe to our YouTube channel to not miss any action.

