2022 Bajaj Pulsar N250, F250: All you need to know about the new Pulsars

The all-new Bajaj Pulsar N250 and the Pulsar F250 are finally here. Here is everything you need to know about these new quarter-litre Pulsar motorcycles.

Bajaj Auto has finally launched the much-anticipated quarter-litre Pulsar motorcycles in India. The quarter-litre Pulsar range includes the Pulsar N250, which is a naked streetfighter, and the semi-faired Pulsar F250. These new motorcycles are the biggest and the most powerful Pulsar ever. Bajaj Auto has launched the new Pulsar N250 at Rs 1.38 lakh while the Pulsar F250 has been priced at Rs 1.40 lakh, ex-showroom Delhi. Here is everything you need to know about these new Pulsars.

Register Now: A virtual event on EV adoption roadmap in India

Looks and Design

Bajaj’s new 250cc Pulsar motorcycles look aggressive. At the front, they get a projector headlamp with twin LED DRLs. Being a semi-faired bike, the Pulsar F250 also gets a small visor and its rear-view mirrors are mounted on the body panels. The naked Pulsar N250 gets a normal handlebar and its front fascia does look identical to a certain Japanese naked streetfighter. Both of them get split seats, LED taillamp, and multi-spoke alloy wheels.

Engine Specifications

The Bajaj Pulsar N250 and F250 are powered by a BS6 compliant 249.07cc, single-cylinder, four-stroke, SOHC, two-valve, oil-cooled, fuel-injected engine. This motor churns out 24.5 PS of maximum power at 8,750 RPM and 21.5 Nm of peak torque at 6,500 RPM. The engine comes mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox and they get an assist and slipper clutch too.

Cycle Parts and Features

The new quarter-litre Pulsar motorcycles get 37mm telescopic forks at the front and a Nitrox gas-charged mono-shock absorber at the rear. For braking duties, they feature a 300mm disc at the front and a 250mm disc at the rear along with a single-channel ABS. These motorcycles ride on 17-inch tubeless tyres. The front tyre measures 100/80-17 while the rear one is a 130/70 section 17-inch unit. In terms of features, they get a semi-analogue semi-digital instrument cluster that displays all the basic info along with a gear-position indicator, distance to empty read-out, etc. They also get a USB mobile charging port.

Price, Colours, and Rivals

The new Bajaj Pulsar N250 is offered in only Techno Grey shade and it has been priced at Rs 1.38 lakh. Whereas, the semi-faired Pulsar F250, at Rs 1.40 lakh, is around Rs 2,000 dearer than the naked version and it is available in two colours, namely Racing Red and Techno Grey. All prices ex-showroom Delhi. The new Bajaj Pulsar N250 will rival the likes of the Yamaha FZ 25, TVS Apache RTR 200 4V, etc. The Pulsar F250, on the other hand, will lock horns against the Suzuki Gixxer SF, Hero Xtreme 200S and the likes.

Keep watching this space as we bring you the first ride review of the Bajaj Pulsar N250 and the Pulsar F250 on 11th November, at 5 PM. Make sure you subscribe to our YouTube channel to not miss any action.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.