2022 Bajaj Pulsar N160 launched at Rs 1.27 lakh: Gets dual-channel ABS

The all-new 2022 Bajaj Pulsar N160 has been launched in India at Rs 1.27 lakh, ex-showroom Delhi. This 160cc naked street-fighter gets a segment-first dual-channel ABS feature along with a host of other goodies.

Bajaj Auto has today introduced the new Pulsar N160 in the Indian market. This 160cc naked street-fighter shares its platform and underpinnings with the quarter-litre Pulsar motorcycles. The all-new Bajaj Pulsar N160 has been launched in India at Rs 1.22 lakh for the single-channel ABS variant and Rs 1.27 lakh for the dual-channel ABS variant, all prices ex-showroom Delhi.

In terms of design, it looks completely identical to the Pulsar N250. The motorcycle features a projector headlamp with twin LED DRLs, sharp tank extensions, an underbelly cowl for engine protection, a stubby exhaust, multi-spoke alloy wheels, and an LED tail lamp. Talking about colour options, the segment-first dual-channel ABS variant will be offered only in the Brooklyn Black shade.

However, the more affordable single-channel ABS model will be available in a total of three colour shades – Caribbean Blue, Racing Red, and Brooklyn Black. Powering the Pulsar N160 is a 164.82cc, single-cylinder, four-stroke, oil-cooled, fuel-injected engine. This motor churns out 15.7 bhp and 14.6 Nm of peak torque. The engine comes mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox.

Commenting on the launch, Sarang Kanade, President – Motorcycles, Bajaj Auto, said, “Twenty years ago, Pulsar pioneered the sports-motorcycling revolution in India. The Pulsar 250, the biggest ever Pulsar, launched on the new platform in October 2021, received a tremendous response from customers, enthusiasts and experts alike. We are excited to extend the new platform to the 160cc segment. The new Pulsar N160 packs an exciting proposition that is built to deliver the perfect street riding experience”.

