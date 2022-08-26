2022 Bajaj CT 125X launched in India: Priced from Rs 71,354 

The new Bajaj CT 125X has been launched in India at a starting price of Rs 71,354, ex-showroom Delhi. This rugged 125cc commuter motorcycle will be offered in two variants and three colour shades.

Bajaj Auto has launched the new CT 125X in the Indian market at a starting price of Rs 71,354, ex-showroom Delhi. This rugged 125cc commuter motorcycle will be offered in two variants and three colour shades. The Bajaj CT 125X will be the range-topping motorcycle in the company’s CT X line-up which also includes the entry-level offering, CT 110X.

Talking about the design, the Bajaj CT 125X gets a round-shaped halogen headlamp with an LED DRL at the top. Moreover, the motorcycle sports fork cover gaiters, tank pads, a quilted single-piece seat, thick crash guard, and a utility rack. It will be offered in three colour shades. They are – Ebony Black with Blue decals, Ebony Black with Green decals, Ebony Black with Red decals.

Also Read: 2022 Hyundai Venue N Line bookings open: Launch on September 6

Powering the Bajaj CT 125X is a 124.4cc, single-cylinder, air-cooled, DTS-i engine with an intelligent carburetor that develops 10.7 bhp and 11 Nm of peak torque. The engine comes mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox. It is priced at Rs 71,354 for the front drum brake variant while the top-spec front disc variant costs Rs 74,554, ex-showroom Delhi.

Follow: Express Drives on Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook

Speaking on the launch, Sarang Kanade – President, Motorcycles – Bajaj Auto said, “With the launch of the CT 125X, we are offering a differentiated product that adds value through superior performance and unmatched durability. The new CT 125X comes at an affordable price and is suitable for tough riding conditions and long hours on the road. It will be available in both disc and drum variants.”

Also Read: Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 officially teased: India launch next year [Video]

Stay tuned with Express Drives for more updates and also, do subscribe to our YouTube channel for the latest auto news and reviews.