2022 Bajaj CT 125X: All you need to know

Bajaj Auto has recently launched the new CT 125X in the Indian market at a starting price of Rs 71,354, ex-showroom Delhi. The all-new 2022 Bajaj CT 125X will be the range-topping motorcycle in the company’s CT X line-up of motorcycles which includes rugged commuters. Here’s all you need to know about it.

Bajaj CT 125X: Design and Colours

The Bajaj CT 125X gets a circular halogen headlamp with an LED DRL at the top. Moreover, the motorcycle sports fork cover gaiters, tank pads, a quilted single-piece seat, a thick crash guard, and a utility rack. It is offered in three colour schemes. They are – Ebony Black with Blue decals, Ebony Black with Green decals, and Ebony Black with Red decals.

Bajaj CT 125X: Engine and Gearbox

Powering the Bajaj CT 125X is a 124.4cc, single-cylinder, air-cooled, DTS-i engine with an intelligent carburettor that develops 10.7 bhp and 11 Nm of peak torque. This is the same motor that was previously used to power the Bajaj Discover 125. The engine comes mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox.

Bajaj CT 125X: Hardware and Features

In terms of hardware, the Bajaj CT 125X gets telescopic forks at the front with fork cover gaiters and dual spring-loaded shock absorbers at the rear. For braking duties, the motorcycle sports a drum brake at the rear and a drum/disc unit at the front with CBS. It rides on 17-inch tubeless tyres and gets alloy wheels.

Bajaj CT 125X: Price and Rivals

The new 2022 Bajaj CT 125X is priced at Rs 71,354 for the front drum brake variant while the top-spec front disc variant costs Rs 74,554, ex-showroom Delhi. This 125cc rugged commuter motorcycle will take on the likes of the Hero Super Splendor, Hero Glamour 125, Honda Shine, TVS Radeon, etc.

