The 2022 Ather 450X has been launched in India at Rs 1.39 lakh, ex-showroom Delhi. Here’s how the new Gen 3 version of the Ather 450X differentiates itself from the old Gen 2 model.

Ather Energy recently launched the new Gen 3 version of the Ather 450X in India. The price of the 2022 Ather 450X starts at Rs 1.39 lakh in Delhi and it costs Rs 1.55 lakh in Bengaluru, all prices ex-showroom. While the new 450X looks identical to its predecessor, it gets some major upgrades. Here’s how the new Gen 3 version of the Ather 450X differentiates itself from the old Gen 2 model.

2022 Ather 450X Gen 3 vs Old 450X Gen 2: Differences Explained

Bigger Battery

The new Ather 450X Gen 3 features a larger 3.7kWh lithium-ion battery pack while the Gen 2 version had a 2.9kWh unit. However, the motor remains unchanged and it still gets a 6kW electric motor with 26 Nm of peak torque.

More Range

Thanks to the updated battery pack, the Ather 450X now offers more range than before. The claimed range in ideal conditions has gone up from 106 km per charge to 146 km per charge. While its TrueRange is rated at 105 km per charge which is 20 km more as compared to 85 km per charge in the earlier model.

New Mirrors

Ather has finally updated the 450X’ rear-view mirrors and it now gets larger RVM’s which not only look good but also offer a much better view of what’s behind.

New Tyres

The Ather 450X Gen 3 gets new tyres which have been co-developed in association with MRF. This electric scooter features MRF Nylogrip Zapper-N 12-inch tubeless rubbers, a 90/90-12 unit at the front and a wider 100/80-12 inch tyre at the rear.

Updated Features

Ather has updated the user interface on its 7.0-inch touchscreen instrument cluster. Moreover, it is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 212 quad-core processor and gets 2 GB of RAM along with 16 GB of internal storage, both of which have been doubled compared to the older model.

Price in India

The price of the new Ather 450X Gen 3 varies from city to city, depending upon the state government subsidies and FAME II incentives. In Delhi, it is priced at Rs 1.39 lakh (Rs 1,000 more than before) while in Bengaluru it costs Rs 1.55 lakh (Rs 5,000 more than before), all prices are ex-showroom. It rivals the likes of the Ola S1 Pro, TVS iQube, Bajaj Chetak electric scooter, etc.

