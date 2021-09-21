2021 Yamaha R15 V4 vs R15M: Price, features, colours difference explained

Traction control, quickshifter, and much more. Say hello to the new 2021 Yamaha YZF-R15 V4 and R15M.

Yamaha Motor India had quite a busy day as it launched the new R15 V4 and R15M along with the Aerox 155 maxi-scooter. As one can see, it was for the very first time that the M variant of the R15 has been launched. What’s even interesting is the fact that among all countries on the globe, India is the first country to receive the new R15 V4. The new model costs Rs 10,000 more than the outgoing model while the more premium R15M demands an additional Rs 10,000. So, why does this premium exists, what all has changed on the new model, and more importantly, what are the differences that the R15 4.0 and the R15M have against each other, we tell you all that in this story.

2021 Yamaha R15 V4 vs R15M: Colours

First things first, the colour options! While the new 2021 YZF-R15 V4 gets three colours namely Racing Blue, Dark Knight, and Metallic Red, the more premium YZF-R15M comes in a Metallic Grey colour and also, the race-inspired Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP Edition. It is interesting to note that the Blue colour of the R15 V4 features a quickshifter as well. The same is standard on the R15M.

2021 Yamaha R15 V4 vs R15M: Features

The new 2021 Yamaha YZF-R15 V4 gets a host of new features in comparison to the outgoing V3 model. Upfront, the bike now ditches the dual LED headlamp section and instead comes with a single LED projector headlight flanked by LED DRLs. For the first time ever, the R15 gets Upside Down front forks in India as these were until now limited only to the global-spec model. In addition, the motorcycle gets a traction control system. Furthermore, the new model has been equipped with Bluetooth connectivity Yamaha Motorcycle Connect. The instrument cluster is a new LCD unit inspired by YZF-R1 that gets Gear shift indicator along with Track & Street modes.

On the other hand, the Yamaha R15M gets some additional and exclusive bits in the form of carbon fibre-like seat cover material (Rider & Pillion) and embroidered logo on the pillion seat. Moreover, the said model gets anodized blue fork caps and golden coloured brake calliper. All the above-mentioned features of the Yamaha R15 V4 are also standard on the R15M. Both bikes also get slip & assist clutch and also, dual-channel ABS. There is a quickshifter on offer too but as mentioned, it is available only with the Racing Blue colour of R15 V4 and standard on the M.

2021 Yamaha R15 V4 vs R15M: Price in India

All colours of the new Yamaha R15 V4 and the R15M have different price tags. This is done in order to maintain exclusivity and also, keeping in mind the fact that the quickshifter is available only with the Racing Blue colour when you talk about the R15 V4 and hence, a considerable premium for the said shade. Going into the details, Metallic Red and Dark Knight colours of the R15 V4 have been launched at respective prices of Rs 1,67,800 and Rs 1,68,800. On the other hand, the Racing Blue shade will set yu back by Rs 1,72,800. The range-topping Yamaha R15M is priced at Rs 1,77,800 while its Monster Energy MotoGP edition costs the most at Rs 1,79,800. All prices mentioned are ex-showroom.

