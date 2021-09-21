2021 Yamaha R15 V4, R15M launched in India; Priced from Rs 1.67 lakh

Yamaha Motor India has launched the new 2021 Yamaha R15 V4 and R15M in the country. The new-generation Yamaha R15 V4 has been priced from Rs 1.67 lakh, Ex-showroom Delhi.

Yamaha Motor India has finally launched the new fourth-generation Yamaha R15 in the country. The new-gen Yamaha R15 V4 has been introduced in India in two variants – Standard R15 V4 and the sportier R15M. The price of the new Yamaha R15 V4 starts in India at Rs 1.67 lakh, Ex-showroom Delhi. The company has also launched a new MotoGP Edition of this entry-level supersport motorcycle.

2021 Yamaha R15 V4, R15M – Variants and Prices

The all-new 2021 Yamaha R15 V4 has been launched in India at Rs 1.67 lakh. It is available in three colour variants – Racing Blue, Dark Knight and Metallic Red. The company has also launched the sportier R15M in the country in a Metallic Grey colour scheme and it has been priced at Rs 1.77 lakh. Yamaha is even offering a limited edition Monster Energy MotoGP Edition of the R15M and it has been priced at Rs 1.79 lakh, all prices ex-showroom Delhi. The online bookings for these motorcycles are now open and they will be available at Yamaha dealerships across the country by the end of this month.

2021 Yamaha R15 V4, R15M – What’s New?

The new-generation Yamaha R15 V4 gets a completely new front fascia. It takes design inspiration from the all-new Yamaha YZF-R7. At the front, it gets an LED projector set up at the centre that is flanked by LED DRLs. The motorcycle gets a new fairing, new visor, re-designed exhaust and new seat, etc. However, the rear-end of the new-generation R15 V4 looks identical to the old R15 V3.

Moreover, one of the biggest highlights of the new R15 V4 is that it now gets USD forks at the front while at the rear, it features a mono-shock absorber. For braking duties, it gets disc brakes at either end with dual-channel ABS. The Yamaha R15M looks sportier and it gets blue-coloured wheels, carbon-like seat cover material and Golden colour Brake Calliper. It also features Anodized blue fork caps. The new-gen R15 V4 and the R15M gets a revised instrument cluster with Bluetooth connectivity and display for Track & Street modes.

2021 Yamaha R15 V4, R15M – Engine Specifications

The new 2021 Yamaha R15 V4 and the R15M gets the same engine as the R15 V3, though with some minor tweaks. These motorcycles are powered by a BS6 compliant 155cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled, fuel-injected engine. This motor now churns out 18.4 PS of power at 10,000 RPM, which is 0.2 PS less than the old model, and 14.2 Nm of peak torque at 7500 RPM. The engine comes mated to a 6-speed manual gearbox and they get Yamaha’s VVA or Variable Valve Actuation technology too. Moreover, these new motorcycles get a traction control system and also a quick-shifter on select variants.

