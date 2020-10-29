2021 Yamaha MT-09 revealed with revised styling: Gains power, loses weight!

The new 2021 Yamaha MT-09 gets a bigger displacement engine. In order to be precise, it is now an 889cc unit which is 42cc more than the previous model. With the increase in displacement, the power and torque have also risen to 118 hp and 87.5 Nm respectively.

The new 2021 Yamaha MT-09 has been finally revealed and the new model looks significantly different compared to the outgoing one, so much so that you almost instantly notice it when you take a look at the motorcycle. Broadly speaking, the new 2021 model not only gets more powerful and sheds some weight too and all thanks to this, the bike should now offer a punchier performance than before. But before proceeding to that part, first the visuals! The new 2021 Yamaha MT-09 now gets sharper and this is all thanks to the redesigned bodywork. Upfront, the bike gets a new LED headlamp cowl that might look quite disappointing to you as gone are the sleek looking headlamps that used to give the MT-09 a robotic inspired appearance at the front. The bike also gets a new TFT instrument cluster that can be operated through the switchgear.

Coming to the electronics package, the motorcycle now features a six-axis inertial measurement unit (IMU) and the unit is quite similar to the one on the YZF-R1. The bike gets a lean-sensitive traction control system along with cornering ABS (Anti-Lock Braking System), slide control and wheelie control as well. Yamaha has increased the displacement of the engine. In order to be precise, it is now an 889cc unit which is 42cc more than the previous model.

With the increase in displacement, the power and torque have also risen to 118 hp and 87.5 Nm respectively. The gearbox is a six-speed unit and the motor is now Euro 5 compliant. The performance enhancement is all thanks to new intakes along with a redesigned fuel injection system and also, a new completely new exhaust. In addition to these changes, the camshafts, pistons, rods and crankcases on the engine are new as well. The new 2021 Yamaha MT-09 now comes with deltabox frame along with a new subframe and swingarm. These have certainly helped in keeping the weight of the bike in check and now, the new MT-09 tips the scales at 189kgs.

The new 2021 Yamaha MT-09 should reach the showrooms in Europe early next year and the prices are still a mystery at the moment. India launch of the bike, if in case it happens, doesn’t look very likely before the mid of next year. Stay tuned with Express Drives for more updates! Also, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

