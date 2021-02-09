2021 Yamaha FZ, FZ-S launched: Both bikes get this safety feature as standard now

Prices of the Yamaha FZ as well as FZ-S are pegged at Rs 1.03 lakh and Rs 1.07 lakh respectively, ex-showroom. Yamaha also claims that it has made its bike lighter - by 2kg.

Yamaha has launched an updated FZ model for the Indian market. The changes apply to the entry-level 150cc version. When they say “updated”, there are obviously the new graphics and a new paint scheme – Matte Red for FZ-S. Apart from that, the Yamaha FZ-S range now comes with Bluetooth connectivity as standard. Speaking of standard, both the FZ and FZ-S now come with a side-stand engine cut-off feature. If the side-stand is engaged, the moment the rider slots the gear, the engine will cut-off. This is a safety feature and one that will be appreciated by those who forget to disengage the side stand. Prices of the Yamaha FZ as well as FZ-S are pegged at Rs 1.03 lakh and Rs 1.07 lakh respectively, ex-showroom. Yamaha also claims that it has made its bike lighter – by 2kg. The new weight of the FZ is now 135kg.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="lazy lazy-hidden mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span> <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="lazy lazy-hidden mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span> <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Yamaha claims that because of the reduction in weight, the motorcycle has now become even more manueverable and the fuel efficiency should also go up. The weight reduction has been achieved by reducing mass from various place like the exhaust for example. The company has also tuned the exhaust to make it sound a bit more sporty. Apart from this, there are no other changes. LED headlights, beefy styling, inverted LCD display and a single-piece seat are the common factors. The chunky 140-section rear radial too is shared between both bikes. Apart from the Bluetooth-functionality that helps locate the motorcycle, e-lock as well as answer back, there is little distinguishing the FZ-S and FZ.

There is no change to the engine – a 149cc, air-cooled unit that produces 12.4hp of power and 13.6Nm of torque. The gearbox is a 5-speed unit. Apart from the Suzuki Gixxer 150, the Yamaha is the one with the lowest power output in its class. Speaking of which, the competition includes the Bajaj Pulsar 150, Honda Unicorn, TVS Apache RTR 160 and the Honda X-Blade.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.