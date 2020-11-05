2021 vs 2020 TVS Apache RTR 200 4V: Old & new models’ engine, features, price, changes

TVS Apache RTR 200 4V - an already sweet recipe gets tastier with the launch of the new 2021 model. Here, we tell you what all has changed on the new 2021 bike in comparison to the preceding 2020 model.

TVS Motor Company has recently dropped a bomb in the 200cc segment with the launch of the new 2021 Apache RTR 200 4V. The bike that was already a feature-loaded offering now gets some additional segment-first bits that make it a more desirable package than before. So, let’s take a look at how the new 2021 and the previous 2020 models differ from each other in different aspects starting with the appearance. In terms of design and styling, nothing has really changed on the new 2021 TVS Apache RTR 200 4V. The only thing that the bike has gained is a new matte blue paint scheme which is the same as the race-spec One Make Championship race bike. Now, coming to the engine, the 2021 model is still powered by a 197.7cc, single-cylinder, oil-cooled engine mated to a five-speed transmission with a slipper clutch.

There is a slight increase in power and torque figures for the new model. While the engine on the previous model used to develop respective power and torque outputs of 20.2 hp and 16.8 Nm, the engine on the new model churns out slightly more power at 20.5 hp and 17.25 Nm respectively. One big addition to the new 2021 model is that it gets three riding modes namely Sport, Urban and Rain. While the Sport mode offers full power and top speed with the least ABS intervention, the Urban and Rain modes deliver lower power and top speed while the ABS gets more responsive here.

The modes can be toggled on the go with the help of a mode button located on the right switchgear. Another addition on the new 2021 model is that it gets adjustable clutch and brake levers with 3-step adjustability. Now, coming to the cycle parts, these are the same on both the models, however, one interesting change here is that the new 2021 TVS Apache RTR 200 4V gets adjustable front suspension, a feature that you will find only on some high-end bikes. Thankfully, all these changes haven’t resulted in an increase in weight and in fact, the new 2021 model sheds weight by a kilo and now tips the scale at 152 kg (kerb).

Now coming to the most important part, i.e. pricing, interestingly, the price difference between the old 2020 and the new 2021 model is just Rs 1,000 as the latest model has been launched for Rs 1,31,050 (ex-showroom, Delhi). The said price is for the dual-channel ABS variant that has replaced the corresponding variant of the 2020 model. The company intends to offer the same features to the single-channel ABS model as well but at a later stage.

