2021 TVS Star City+ launched in India: Price, features and list of changes!

The new 2021 TVS Star City+ is powered by the same 109.7cc, single pod, air-cooled engine, good for developing respective power and torque outputs of 8 hp and 8.7 Nm. The fuel-injected motor is claimed to deliver 15 percent higher mileage than the one on the outgoing BS4 model.

Mar 01, 2021 6:45 PM

 

The new 2021 TVS Star City+ has been launched in India with a substantial update that comes in the form of a front disc brake. The new model has been priced at Rs 68,465 (ex-showroom, Delhi) and is now available for sale in red and black dual colour option. That said, the newly launched disc variant is costlier than the base drum variant by Rs 2,600. The biggest update on the new 2021 TVS Star City+ is the inclusion of a Roto petal disc brake only, the same feature that you also get on the TVS Apache series of bikes. The new 2021 TVS Star City+ is powered by the same 109.7cc, single pod, air-cooled engine that is good for producing respective power and torque outputs of 8 hp and 8.7 Nm. The engine gets a fuel injection system and the company claims that the BS6 model delivers 15 percent higher mileage compared to the outgoing BS4 version.

In terms of prime features, the new 2021 TVS Star City+ comes with bits like an all-LED Headlamp along with a USB charger. The suspension system of the bike comprises conventional telescopic forks at the front along with twin spring shock absorbers at the rear. With the inclusion of a front disc brake, the stopping power of the bike must have definitely improved and we shall be able to confirm this once the motorcycle comes to us for a proper road test.

The Star City family currently has over 3 million customers. The company has three 110cc bikes in its portfolio at present namely the Star City+, Sport and the Radeon. In other news, TVS Motor Company closed February 2021 on a positive note as it sold a total of 2,84,581 units of bikes and scooters last month and hence, registered 21 percent growth. The company sold 1,95,145 units of two-wheelers in February 2021 in the domestic market against 1,69,684 sold during the same period last year and hence, this area saw a 15 percent growth.

