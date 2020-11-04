2021 TVS Apache RTR 200 4V launched with riding modes, new features: Now costs this much more!

The new 2021 TVS Apache RTR 200 4V has been launched in India with three riding modes, adjustable suspension and an all-new matte blue paint scheme. Here is what else the new model has on offer and how much more you need to pay now!

By:Updated: Nov 04, 2020 12:37 PM

 

The new 2021 TVS Apache RTR 200 4V has been launched in India with multiple segment-first features. The new model replaces the previous one and with the new features on offer, you will have to pay a bit extra. The new TVS Apache RTR 200 4V has been launched in India for a price of Rs 1.31 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). That said, for the new features, you will have to pay Rs 1,000 over the already existing variant. The motorcycle has been launched in three color options namely Gloss Black, Pearl White and the all-new Matte Blue shade that is inspired by the TVS One Make race bike. To start with, the bike now gets three riding modes namely Sport, Urban and Rain. The bike gets a dedicated ride mode switch with the help of which you can change the ride modes on the go. Apart from this, the new TVS Apache RTR 200 4V gets a segment-first Showa adjustable front suspension.

Watch our 2020 TVS Apache RTR 200 4V video review:

In addition to these features, the bike now gets adjustable clutch and brake levers as well, with 3 step adjustment. Just like the previous model, the bike continues to get TVS Smart Xonnect that lets you pair your smartphone to the bike via Bluetooth. The new model is lighter than the previous model as it sheds one kg. The bike will be available at the showrooms in both, single-channel and dual-channel ABS variants.

Powering the bike is a 197.7cc, single-cylinder, oil-cooled engine mated to a five-speed transmission with a slipper clutch, The fuel-injected motor is good for developing respective power and torque outputs of 20.5 hp and 17.25 Nm. The said figures are for the Sport mode and in the Urban and Rain modes, the maximum power and torque outputs get restricted to 17 hp and 16.5 Nm.

Bookings for the new 2021 TVS Apache RTR 200 4V have already begun with deliveries starting today. Stay tuned with Express Drives for more updates! Also, subscribe to our YouTube channel if you still haven’t!

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Latest Auto News

35% two-wheelers to be electric in India by 2030, three-wheeler electrification to be 75%

35% two-wheelers to be electric in India by 2030, three-wheeler electrification to be 75%

2021 TVS Apache RTR 200 4V launched with riding modes, new features: Now costs this much more!

2021 TVS Apache RTR 200 4V launched with riding modes, new features: Now costs this much more!

All-new Hyundai i20 launching tomorrow: Expected Price, Specs, Features and more

All-new Hyundai i20 launching tomorrow: Expected Price, Specs, Features and more

Save up to Rs 12,000 in the Benelli Diwali offer: Here's how!

Save up to Rs 12,000 in the Benelli Diwali offer: Here's how!

Omega Seiki opens first dealership in India to sell electric 3-wheelers: Rs 200 crore investment announced

Omega Seiki opens first dealership in India to sell electric 3-wheelers: Rs 200 crore investment announced

Hurry! Kawasaki Versys 650 BS6 priced lower than BS4 model for limited period

Hurry! Kawasaki Versys 650 BS6 priced lower than BS4 model for limited period

Nissan Magnite brochure leaked: Engine specs, variants, details revealed

Nissan Magnite brochure leaked: Engine specs, variants, details revealed

Car discounts: Up to Rs 65,000 off on Tata Harrier, Nexon in November 2020

Car discounts: Up to Rs 65,000 off on Tata Harrier, Nexon in November 2020

Triumph Trident 660 platform to spawn 2 new bikes: Affordable ADV and adventure sport launch-price-specs

Triumph Trident 660 platform to spawn 2 new bikes: Affordable ADV and adventure sport launch-price-specs

Ducati Multistrada 950S BS6 launched: BMW F900XR rival's price, features

Ducati Multistrada 950S BS6 launched: BMW F900XR rival's price, features

Mercedes-AMG GLC 43 Coupe launched: Indian built performance SUV priced at Rs 76.7 lakh

Mercedes-AMG GLC 43 Coupe launched: Indian built performance SUV priced at Rs 76.7 lakh

Honda Amaze, WR-V Exclusive Editions launched: Specs, price, features

Honda Amaze, WR-V Exclusive Editions launched: Specs, price, features

Two-wheeler sales October 2020: Bajaj Auto & Suzuki report highest ever sales, TVS up by 22%

Two-wheeler sales October 2020: Bajaj Auto & Suzuki report highest ever sales, TVS up by 22%

ETO Motors' electric three-wheelers to be made in India: MoU with Telangana government signed

ETO Motors' electric three-wheelers to be made in India: MoU with Telangana government signed

Carmakers enjoy festive season with growth in Oct 2020: Tata, Kia, Maruti in top 5

Carmakers enjoy festive season with growth in Oct 2020: Tata, Kia, Maruti in top 5

Hero Electric scooters get benefits of up to Rs 6,000: Cash discounts, exchange benefits & more

Hero Electric scooters get benefits of up to Rs 6,000: Cash discounts, exchange benefits & more

Nissan Magnite production starts: Variants, features, engine options of Maruti Brezza rival revealed

Nissan Magnite production starts: Variants, features, engine options of Maruti Brezza rival revealed

BMW X3 M launched in India at Rs 99.9 lakh: X3 SUV gets M specs and styling

BMW X3 M launched in India at Rs 99.9 lakh: X3 SUV gets M specs and styling

BGauss B8 first ride review: Electric scooter with 70km range, 50kmph top speed experienced

BGauss B8 first ride review: Electric scooter with 70km range, 50kmph top speed experienced

Festive offers on BS6 TVS Ntorq 125: Low EMI, cashback and more schemes listed

Festive offers on BS6 TVS Ntorq 125: Low EMI, cashback and more schemes listed