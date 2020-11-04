2021 TVS Apache RTR 200 4V launched with riding modes, new features: Now costs this much more!

The new 2021 TVS Apache RTR 200 4V has been launched in India with three riding modes, adjustable suspension and an all-new matte blue paint scheme. Here is what else the new model has on offer and how much more you need to pay now!

The new 2021 TVS Apache RTR 200 4V has been launched in India with multiple segment-first features. The new model replaces the previous one and with the new features on offer, you will have to pay a bit extra. The new TVS Apache RTR 200 4V has been launched in India for a price of Rs 1.31 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). That said, for the new features, you will have to pay Rs 1,000 over the already existing variant. The motorcycle has been launched in three color options namely Gloss Black, Pearl White and the all-new Matte Blue shade that is inspired by the TVS One Make race bike. To start with, the bike now gets three riding modes namely Sport, Urban and Rain. The bike gets a dedicated ride mode switch with the help of which you can change the ride modes on the go. Apart from this, the new TVS Apache RTR 200 4V gets a segment-first Showa adjustable front suspension.

Watch our 2020 TVS Apache RTR 200 4V video review:

In addition to these features, the bike now gets adjustable clutch and brake levers as well, with 3 step adjustment. Just like the previous model, the bike continues to get TVS Smart Xonnect that lets you pair your smartphone to the bike via Bluetooth. The new model is lighter than the previous model as it sheds one kg. The bike will be available at the showrooms in both, single-channel and dual-channel ABS variants.

Powering the bike is a 197.7cc, single-cylinder, oil-cooled engine mated to a five-speed transmission with a slipper clutch, The fuel-injected motor is good for developing respective power and torque outputs of 20.5 hp and 17.25 Nm. The said figures are for the Sport mode and in the Urban and Rain modes, the maximum power and torque outputs get restricted to 17 hp and 16.5 Nm.

Bookings for the new 2021 TVS Apache RTR 200 4V have already begun with deliveries starting today. Stay tuned with Express Drives for more updates! Also, subscribe to our YouTube channel if you still haven’t!

