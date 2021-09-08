2021 TVS Apache RR310 Video Review | Specs, features, price

The 2021 Apache RR3010 comes with two new kits – Dynamic and Race. While the Dynamic kit includes fully adjustable suspension, the Race Kit includes more committed clip-on handlebars and raised footpeg positioning.

TVS Motor Company late last month launched the 2021 TVS Apache RR310 at a starting price of Rs 2,59,990 (ex-showroom). While the base model remains the same as the previous generation, what the 2021 model offers is choice to customer to pick racing ergonomics and suspension, along with racing styling. The bike comes with two new kits – Dynamic and Race. While the Dynamic kit includes fully adjustable suspension, the Race Kit includes racing ergonomics through more committed clip on handlebars and raised footpeg positioning.

2021 TVS Apache RR310 Dynamic Kit

The newly-introduced Dynamic kit offers a fully adjustable suspension setup. It includes preload adjustment and 20-step settings for the compression and rebound upfront on the forks. Similarly, the rear monoshock gets a 20-step adjustment as well.

A rider can pick from a soft and squishy set up to a firm-ish setting for committed riding or a very firm one if they plan to take the bike out on a race track. To say the least, we rode the motorcycle and are convinced that these tasty additions in Dynamic kit do make the RR310 a whole different animal on the track. The Dynamic kit is priced at Rs 12,000.

2021 TVS Apache RR310 specifications:

Engine – 312.2cc single-cylinder, liquid-cooled

Power – Sport & Track mode: 34 PS at 9,700 rpm

Urban & Rain mode: 25.8 PS at 7,600 rpm

Torque – Sport and Track mode: 27.3 Nm at 7,700 rpm

Urban and Rain mode: 25 Nm at 6,700 rpm

Six-speed transmission

Throttle by wire

Slip & assist clutch

Brakes – Front: 300 mm

Rear: 240 mm

Dual-channel ABS

Suspension – Front: Inverted telescopic forks

Rear: Two arm aluminium die-cast swingarm, monoshock

Tyres – Front: 17″ 110/70 Tubeless Michelin ROAD 5

Rear: 17″ 150/60 Tubeless Michelin ROAD 5

Ground clearance – 180 mm

Seat height – 810 mm

Kerb weight – 174 kg

Fuel tank – 11 litres

5″ TFT instrument cluster with Bluetooth connectivity

– turn-by-turn navigation

– phone notifications, etc.

2021 TVS Apache RR310 Race Kit

This kit includes racing handlebars, which means that the standard clip-on handlebars are replaced with ones that offer a super committed riding position. This combines with footpegs that are raised, the RR310 with this kit fitted has more of a supersport-like riding stance. The Race Kit is priced at Rs 5,000. To make better use of the bike on the track though, both Dynamic and Race kits would be preferable.

