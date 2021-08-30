2021 TVS Apache RR310 launched at Rs 2.59 lakh

TVS Apache RR310 launched in India for Rs 2.59 lakh. The motorcycle can be further customised by the manufacturer and TVS offers four options. Apart from the customisation packages, the Apache RR310 gets new features like adjustable forks and a new Digi Doc feature.

By:Updated: Aug 30, 2021 7:06 PM
new tvs apache rr310 launched

After having pushed the launch of the new Apache RR310 due to the ongoing pandemic, TVS has finally launched the 2021 model today at Rs 2.59 lakh, with the scope of further customising the motorcycle. The new model boasts the addition of new features like adjustable suspension. It continues to be powered by the same 312cc single-cylinder engine. Introduced first in 2017, the Apache RR310 was updated to BS6 emissions standards while also being added with features like ride modes and Bluetooth-connected features in 2020. The minimum booking amount is the amount equal to the configuration cost.

The configuration cost for the new Apache RR310 is as follows:
Dynamic Kit: Rs 12,000
Race Kit: Rs 5,000
Race Replica Graphics: Rs 4,500
Red Alloy Wheel: Rs 1,500

The newly-launched Apache RR310 continues to be powered by the 312cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine paired to a six-speed transmission. The engine is good for 34 hp and 27 Nm of torque.

With the new model, TVS is launching its new ‘Build to Order’ (BTO) platform that includes customisation, a web configurator and ‘TVS Aspire’ smartphone app. The RR310 is the first motorcycle to be made available on the BTO platform. The RR310 gets two customisation kits – Dynamic kit and Race kit. Furthermore, the customer will be able choose from various colour combinations. The RR310 will have a new Digi Doc feature through which a customer will be able to save their documents like the vehicle registration.

It now get fully adjustable suspension with 20- step rebound damping on the left fork and 20-step compression damping on the right and 15mm pre load adjustment. The rear mono shock also gets 20-step rebound damping. The suspension adjustment is a part of the Dynamic kit. The Race kit includes race ergonomics, race graphics and personalised racing number.

The new TVS Apache RR310 will be available in limited numbers. For the first two months, TVS will undertake 150 units per month. From the third month onwards, the customisation will be limited to 100 motorcycles per month.

 

